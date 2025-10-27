9 more cracking pictures from the debut Fylde Fest

What a debut for the first ever Fylde Fest.

The free family festival transformed the newly redeveloped St Annes Square into a vibrant hub of activity, packed with live entertainment, creative workshops and music.

The new space opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by Council Leader Karen Buckley marking a new chapter for community life in the heart of St Annes.

Highlights also included headline guest Raf Perussi - who co-owns the acclaimed Beurre Patisserie in St Annes - who did live cake-decorating demonstrations.

More highlights in this gallery:

1. Raf Perussi from Beurre Patisserie.

2. Official ribbon cutting with Council Leader Karen Buckley & Steve Royle

3. Line Dancing

4. Grannny Turismo & friend

5. Fylde Fest 2025 in St Annes

6. Fylde Fest 2025 in St Annes

