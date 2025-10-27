9 more cracking pictures from the debut Fylde Fest

The free family festival transformed the newly redeveloped St Annes Square into a vibrant hub of activity, packed with live entertainment, creative workshops and music.
The new space opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by Council Leader Karen Buckley marking a new chapter for community life in the heart of St Annes.
Highlights also included headline guest Raf Perussi - who co-owns the acclaimed Beurre Patisserie in St Annes - who did live cake-decorating demonstrations.
