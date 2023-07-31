The Queenstown flats were demolished seven years ago, but many will remember watching as the iconic towerblock crashed to the ground in 20 seconds.

The life of the iconic Layton Flats in Queenstown had come to a natural end and were demolished in 2016.

The spectacle was watched by thousands of people and our photographers were among them to capture the scene as the high rise buildings crashed to the ground.

For some it was like saying goodbye to old friends and for others it was eerie.

Away from the dust clouds which bellowed from the rubble, hundreds of other people gathered on the top of Sainsbury’s car park on Talbot Road to witness a chapter in Blackpool’s history.

These photos tell the story of the day and a video is included above which captures the historic event as it happened.

Undefined: readMore

1 . wbegnews-layton-nw.jpg Photos from the Layton flats demolition in Blackpool. Photo: Blackpool Gazette Photo Sales

2 . wbegnews-laytondemolition9-nw.jpg The cleaning up process was underway the day after the dramatic demolition. Photo by Julian Brown Photo: Julian Brown Photo Sales

3 . wbegnews-laytondemolition8-nw.jpg This man was covered in dust. Some people questioned whether the exclusion zone was large enough, and spoke of their alarm and panic as the huge storm of brick particles hurtled towards them. However it was understood the zone was actually bigger than necessary guidelines. Photo: Martin Bostock Photo: Martin Bostock Photo Sales

4 . wbegnews-laytondemolition7-nw.jpg Demolition workers head for the site afterwards Photo: Stephen Cheatley Photo: Stephen Cheatley Photo Sales

5 . wbegnews-laytondemolition4-nw.jpg Gone... Photo: Martin Bostock Photo: Martin Bostock Photo Sales

6 . wbegnews-laytondemolition5-nw.jpg Mobile phones were out as people captured the moment the flats tumbled to the ground Photo: Melanie Whiteside Photo: Melanie Whiteside Photo Sales

7 . wbegnews-laytondemolition2-nw.jpg Thousands of people gathered to watch the demolition Photo: Martin Bostock Photo: Martin Bostock Photo Sales

8 . wbegnews-laytondemolition3-nw.jpg Going... Photo: Martin Bostock Photo: Martin Bostock Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 2