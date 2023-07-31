News you can trust since 1873
9 dramatic and eerie photos of the Layton flats demolition which sent dust clouds over Blackpool 7 years ago today

The Queenstown flats were demolished seven years ago, but many will remember watching as the iconic towerblock crashed to the ground in 20 seconds.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 31st Jul 2023, 12:48 BST

The life of the iconic Layton Flats in Queenstown had come to a natural end and were demolished in 2016.

The spectacle was watched by thousands of people and our photographers were among them to capture the scene as the high rise buildings crashed to the ground.

For some it was like saying goodbye to old friends and for others it was eerie.

Away from the dust clouds which bellowed from the rubble, hundreds of other people gathered on the top of Sainsbury’s car park on Talbot Road to witness a chapter in Blackpool’s history.

These photos tell the story of the day and a video is included above which captures the historic event as it happened.

Photos from the Layton flats demolition in Blackpool.

1. wbegnews-layton-nw.jpg

Photos from the Layton flats demolition in Blackpool. Photo: Blackpool Gazette

The cleaning up process was underway the day after the dramatic demolition. Photo by Julian Brown

2. wbegnews-laytondemolition9-nw.jpg

The cleaning up process was underway the day after the dramatic demolition. Photo by Julian Brown

This man was covered in dust. Some people questioned whether the exclusion zone was large enough, and spoke of their alarm and panic as the huge storm of brick particles hurtled towards them. However it was understood the zone was actually bigger than necessary guidelines. Photo: Martin Bostock

3. wbegnews-laytondemolition8-nw.jpg

This man was covered in dust. Some people questioned whether the exclusion zone was large enough, and spoke of their alarm and panic as the huge storm of brick particles hurtled towards them. However it was understood the zone was actually bigger than necessary guidelines. Photo: Martin Bostock

Demolition workers head for the site afterwards Photo: Stephen Cheatley

4. wbegnews-laytondemolition7-nw.jpg

Demolition workers head for the site afterwards Photo: Stephen Cheatley

Gone... Photo: Martin Bostock

5. wbegnews-laytondemolition4-nw.jpg

Gone... Photo: Martin Bostock

Mobile phones were out as people captured the moment the flats tumbled to the ground Photo: Melanie Whiteside

6. wbegnews-laytondemolition5-nw.jpg

Mobile phones were out as people captured the moment the flats tumbled to the ground Photo: Melanie Whiteside

Thousands of people gathered to watch the demolition Photo: Martin Bostock

7. wbegnews-laytondemolition2-nw.jpg

Thousands of people gathered to watch the demolition Photo: Martin Bostock

Going... Photo: Martin Bostock

8. wbegnews-laytondemolition3-nw.jpg

Going... Photo: Martin Bostock

