News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

9 dog friendly bars and restaurants in Blackpool to visit with your four-legged friend

We are a nation of dog lovers so it was only inevitable that many restaurant establishments would adopt the ‘dogs welcome’ approach, allowing your furry, well behaved companion to join you for a well earned pint or a meal.
By Emma Downey
Published 1st Aug 2023, 16:16 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 16:16 BST

Take a look at 9 of the best bars and restaurants you can bring your dog to according to some Gazette readers.

260 Common Edge Road, Marton Moss Side, Blackpool, FY4 5DH

1. The Shovels

260 Common Edge Road, Marton Moss Side, Blackpool, FY4 5DH Photo: Google

Photo Sales
North Promenade, Cleveleys, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 1LW

2. The Venue

North Promenade, Cleveleys, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 1LW Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Central Beach, Lytham St Annes, FY8 5LB

3. The Queens Hotel

Central Beach, Lytham St Annes, FY8 5LB Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Victorian House, Trunnah Road, Thornton, FY5 4HF

4. Sandyforth Arms

Victorian House, Trunnah Road, Thornton, FY5 4HF Photo: Google

Photo Sales
101 Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 5AA

5. Cafe Chicco On the Prom

101 Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 5AA Photo: Google

Photo Sales
9JP, 286 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9PH

6. Saddle Inn

9JP, 286 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9PH Photo: Google

Photo Sales
561 Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1SA

7. The Dunes

561 Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1SA Photo: Google

Photo Sales
441 Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1AR

8. The Dutton Arms

441 Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1AR Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Blackpool