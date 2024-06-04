9 adorable photos of Bispham Junior Football Federation's preparing for the Blackpool Colour Run

By Aimee Seddon
Published 4th Jun 2024

Blackpool Colour Run is just around the corner and some youngsters are so excited, they just had to do some preparation!

The highly anticipated Blackpool Colour Run is returning on Sunday, July 13, with hundreds of Fylde Coasters expected to run, jog or walk a 3km route along Starr Gate Beach as they gradually get covered more and more with brightly powerded paint.

As excitement builds for the event, which raises money for Trinity Hospice, members of Bispham Junior Football Federation’s Under 7s team, ‘Sonics’ decided get some paint practice in preparation.

Take a look at nine adorable photos of the young footaballers getting messy with paint below.

And good luck to all the Blackpool Colour Run participators next month!

Members of BJFF Under 7s Sonics get some paint practice in preparation for the Blackpool Colour Run in July.

The boys throw paint at each other in true Blackpool Colour Run fashion

Six of the footballers takea breather

Powder flys across the sky as the boys have fun

One child gets the full brunt of the powder!

And it continues...

