A group of young stars from Fleetwood’s Barbara Jackson Theatre Arts Centre are set to take to the Opera House stage this week as part of an all star musical.

Eight children from Barbara Jacksons are set to appear in the new production of the most fantasmagorical musical of all time, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang when it plays at Blackpool Opera House from December 10-15.

Rosie Wright, Lexie-Kate Wilson, Harper Hughes, Middle - Ruby Coulter, Sophia Billington, Lola Webb, Abigail Hardwick, Chelsea Keightly are thrilled to join the cast of the hit musical.

Lorraine Hill, the Principal from Barbara Jackson’s said: “We are thrilled to be ending the year with another exciting opportunity for our Barbara Jackson family. Eight of our talented children are successfully taking the stage to showcase their skills and we are beyond proud and very grateful for this amazing experience”.

Who else is in the production?

They will perform alongside Olivier-nominee Adam Garcia as Caractacus Potts, Emmerdale star Liam Fox as Grandpa Potts, Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne as The Childcatcher, Ellie Nunn as Truly Scrumptious, Martin Callaghan as Baron, Jenny Gayner as Baroness, Adam Stafford as Boris, Michael Joseph as Goran and John Macaulay as The Toymaker.

The cast also includes Charlie Bishop, Ruaraidh Blackwood, Hadrian Delacey, Belle Kizzy Green, Tia Gyngell, Kirsty Ingram, Bibi Jay, Isabella Mason, Joe Press, Theo UK Rose, Molly Rees Howe, Callum Train and Luke Woollaston.

What can we expect from the latest Chitty Chitty Bang Bang?

Based on Ian Fleming’s timeless story for children and later made into the famous 1968 film, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang features unforgettable songs by the Sherman Brothers including Toot Sweets, Hushabye Mountain, Truly Scrumptious and the Academy Award- nominated title song, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

During the musical we meet absent-minded inventor Caractacus Potts who restores a broken-down old racing car with the help of his children Jemima and Jeremy. Soon the family discover the car has magical powers, and along with the delectable Truly Scrumptious, the family end up on a hilarious fantastical adventure to far off lands.

This new production will be directed by Thom Southerland (Titanic, Parade), choreographed by Karen Bruce (BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, The Bodyguard) with Set and Costume design by Morgan Large (Newsies, Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat), Lighting design by Ben Cracknell, Sound design by Gareth Tucker, Musical Supervision by George Dyer (The Wizard of Oz, Annie, Billy Elliot) and casting by Debbie O’Brien.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang has Music and Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, Music by Special Arrangement with Sony/ATV Publishing and is Adapted for the Stage by Jeremy Sams. Based on the MGM Motion Picture the Licensed Script is adapted by Ray Roderick. It was Originally produced by Eon Productions, Dana Broccoli, Frederick Zollo, Nicholas Paleologos, Jeffrey Sine, Miriam Productions and Michael Rose at The London Palladium.

This production is presented by permission of Music Theatre International.