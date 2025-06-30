However, if you look a little closer you will see that the unusual and quirky ‘residents’ are actually scarecrows designed by actual residents and business owners prepare for Fleetwood Scarecrow Festival which begin on Saturday.
1. Fleetwood Scarecrow Festival
Jackie Jackson and Margaret Daniels with their creations. Photo: Daniel Martino
2. Fleetwood Scarecrow Festival
Pictured is Loraaine and David Waite. Photo: Daniel Martino
3. Fleetwood Scarecrow Festival
Jackie Jackson. Photo: Daniel Martino
4. Fleetwood Scarecrow Festival
Jackie Jackson and her friend. Photo: Daniel Martino
5. Fleetwood Scarecrow Festival
Pictured is Dr Smyth from Broadway Medical Centre with a scarecrow of himself. Photo: Daniel Martino
6. Fleetwood Scarecrow Festival
Carol Crane from Elentya. Photo: Daniel Martino
