8 spectacular pics as scarecrows take over for Fleetwood Scarecrow Festival

Published 30th Jun 2025, 15:52 BST
You would be forgiven for thinking something funny was going on with some of the Fleetwood ‘residents’ lately.

However, if you look a little closer you will see that the unusual and quirky ‘residents’ are actually scarecrows designed by actual residents and business owners prepare for Fleetwood Scarecrow Festival which begin on Saturday.

Take a look at some of the wonderful creations and pick your favourite.

Jackie Jackson and Margaret Daniels with their creations.

1. Fleetwood Scarecrow Festival

Jackie Jackson and Margaret Daniels with their creations. Photo: Daniel Martino

Pictured is Loraaine and David Waite.

2. Fleetwood Scarecrow Festival

Pictured is Loraaine and David Waite. Photo: Daniel Martino

Jackie Jackson.

3. Fleetwood Scarecrow Festival

Jackie Jackson. Photo: Daniel Martino

Jackie Jackson and her friend.

4. Fleetwood Scarecrow Festival

Jackie Jackson and her friend. Photo: Daniel Martino

Pictured is Dr Smyth from Broadway Medical Centre with a scarecrow of himself.

5. Fleetwood Scarecrow Festival

Pictured is Dr Smyth from Broadway Medical Centre with a scarecrow of himself. Photo: Daniel Martino

Carol Crane from Elentya.

6. Fleetwood Scarecrow Festival

Carol Crane from Elentya. Photo: Daniel Martino

