70 people set to honour memory of 21-year-old St Annes man Harrison Bretherton after he died in Ansdell crash
Harrison Bretherton, 21, of St Annes, lost his life in a late-night smash at Skew Bridge in Ansdell last September.
On Saturday, May 25, a fund-raising walk in memory of Harrison will cover the length of the Fylde coast from Fleetwood to Lytham Windmill, with reaction to it such that the initial target of £10,000 was quickly reached and the pledges have now taken it well over the £17,000 mark.
The walk is called Harrison’s 22nd mile and is raising money for two charities – Alder Hey Children's Hospital, where Harrison had life-saving treatment at only three weeks old, and The Fire Fighters Charity, in recognition of the fire service’s work in freeing Harrison from the wreckage last September, allowing family and friends the chance to say a proper goodbye.
“We’ll always be grateful to the fire service for that and we are so grateful to the public’s reaction to Harrison’s 22nd Mile,” said Harrison’s brother 25-year-old brother Trafford.
"We never expected to have over 70 participants and well over £17,000 raised for charity and if something positive can come out of this, that’s a good legacy.
"The response has been brilliant, with more than 70 signed up to cover certain aspects of the run and many more cheering on the day. We really hope as many people as possible will join us.”
Along with Trafford, other relatives and friends involved in the walk will be also sister Nicoll, 26, Harrison’s twin brother James, 22, younger brother Byron, 17, dad Bryan, 51, mum Kerry, 46, Harrison’s girlfriend Anya Myers, 19, and his best friend Harry Redman, 20.
The Harrison’s 22nd Mile charity walk starts at 10am on Saturday, May 25 at Fleetwood’s Lower Lighthouse, with the participants expecting to finishing at Lytham Windmill at around 1.30 to 2pm.
Information on where or how to get involved is on the Facebook page ‘Harrison’s 22nd Mile’, with details of how to donate at www.givewheel.com/fundraising/1888/harrisons-22nd-mile/