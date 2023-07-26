News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

7 of Blackpool's highest-rated tanning salons picked by readers

If you’re a tad on the pale side want a healthy glow for summer, there are plenty of great tanning salons in Blackpool.
By Emma Downey
Published 26th Jul 2023, 15:22 BST

Whether the sunbed is your thing or you prefer a spray tan, we have listed 7 of the best places to visit in Blackpool according to you.

100-102 Vicarage Lane, FY4 4EL

1. Sunny Days Tanning

100-102 Vicarage Lane, FY4 4EL Photo: Google

Photo Sales
185 Preston Old Road, Blackpool, FY3 9SF

2. La Belle Beautique

185 Preston Old Road, Blackpool, FY3 9SF Photo: Google

Photo Sales
46 Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HR

3. Intoto Health and Beauty

46 Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HR Photo: Google

Photo Sales
144 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9ES

4. Infinity Hair Nails & Beauty

144 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9ES Photo: Google

Photo Sales
93 Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JE

5. Simply Natural

93 Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JE Photo: Google

Photo Sales
351 Waterloo Road, Blackpool, FY4 3AG

6. The Beauty Club & SunLand

351 Waterloo Road, Blackpool, FY4 3AG Photo: Google

Photo Sales
20 Breck Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7AA

7. Saks Hair and Beauty

20 Breck Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7AA Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Page 1 of 1
Related topics:Blackpool