News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

6 of the best farm shops in and around Blackpool according to Google reviews

Farm shops are a great way to access fresh, locally sourced produce directly from the farmers who grow it – and there some fine farms shops in and around Blackpool.

By Jon Peake
1 hour ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 5:08pm

Farm shops often offer a wide variety of products, including fruits, vegetables, dairy, meats and baked goods and by shopping at a farm shop, you can not only support local businesses, but also ensure that the food you're eating is fresh and top quality.

Here are 6 of the best farm shops in and around Blackpool, according to Google reviews ...

Below are 6 of the best farm shops in and around Blackpool

1. 6 of the best farm shops in and around Blackpool

Below are 6 of the best farm shops in and around Blackpool

Photo: Monkey Business Images

Photo Sales
Pembertons Farm Shop & Dairies on Ballam Road, Lytham St Annes, has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 on Google

2. Pembertons Farm Shop & Dairies

Pembertons Farm Shop & Dairies on Ballam Road, Lytham St Annes, has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 on Google

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
R Bees Farm Shop on Church Street, Poulton-le-Fylde, has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 on Google

3. R Bees Farm Shop

R Bees Farm Shop on Church Street, Poulton-le-Fylde, has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 on Google

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Ridgeway Farm on Peel Road has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 on Google

4. Ridgeway Farm

Ridgeway Farm on Peel Road has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 on Google

Photo: FB

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
BlackpoolGoogle