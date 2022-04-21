50 Ukrainian refugees helped into housing and work by Fylde humanitarian group

Fylde Aid for Ukraine has helped more than 50 Ukrainian men, women and children settle on the coast since Russian troops invaded their country in February.

Lytham councillor Brenda Blackshaw, who founded the group with Matthew Paczkowski, said: “They have had their houses and apartments flattened by Russian bombs. They’ve left everything behind and come over with just a bag.

"One of the things we have seen is that they want to give back, they want to work. They don’t just want to come here and take. They are a hard-working people. Some of them are professional people, but they will do whatever work it takes until they get back on their feet. We want the public to realise they are not takers.”

Coun Brenda Blackshaw, centre, with Anna Cochrane and Andrew Whitaker of the Mode Hotel in St Annes

Among the dozens of refugees helped by the group are Boba and Natasha Smoliak, their son Yevheni and his partner Yuliia, who arrived in Britain three weeks ago after driving nearly 2,000 miles from Ukraine to France.

The family of four found both housing and employment thanks to Fylde Aid, whose volunteers help refugees throughout every step of their difficult journeys, from filling in Visa applications to finding school spots for children.

So far, the group has donated around £18,000 to Ukrainian refugee hubs and charities in Poland, and around £25,000 worth of material goods including clothes, boots, hygeine products, non-perishable foods and beds.

Last week, they donated £8,000 worth of essential food and water supplies to Przemysl, Poland,to be send to Lviv.

Coun Blackshaw said: “People in Ukraine are desperate. Those that have left are worried about family members and friends left behind.

"People are coming here in cars with nothing but what they can fit in their car boot. The children have no toys. The babies don’t have pushchairs or cot beds. Local businesses have been really supportive.”

The Mode Hotel in St Annes is one of a number of Fylde coast businesses currently helping the Fylde Council-supported group, providing accommodation and jobs for three Ukrainian refugees.

Manager Anna Cochrane said: “We can’t imagine what they have been through. They are in such vulnerable situations right now; they just want to start over. But you can’t forget, even if you want to forget. It’s traumatic.

"They are often leaving friends behind or members of the family.

"We currently have three refugees working here. They are amazing – but they’ve been through so much. Theyre just grateful that something has been done for them.”

Hotel director Andrew Whitaker added: “It’s a humanitarian thing that we do to help people. If the hotel can be a conduit for that, then all the better. If we can do something positive in these difficult times to help people, then we’re all for that.