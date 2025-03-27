Senior reporter Aimee Seddon with her entertainment guide to five things to do this week in Central Lancashire and the Fylde Coast - the first for April.

Preston

First up in Preston, a play called Day of Reckoning is on at the Preston Playhouse between Wednesday, April 2 and Saturday, April 5.

Presented by the Preston Drama Club, the play follows a village as it prepares for its annual Summer Fete and when it comes, cathartic events unfold that are related with humour and pathos. T

he show runs between 7:30pm and 10:00pm each night with tickets starting from £11.

Chorley

In Chorley, The Scottish Falsetto Socks Present: Post Office Scandal The Musical at Chorley Theatre on Friday, April 4.

This is the comedy act’s 13th brand new comedy show and it promises to be done in the best possible taste.

Expect an hour of songs, sketches, socks and violence, telling the true story of the Post Office Scandal, and much much more.

The show starts at 7:30pm and tickets are still available for £12 each.

Fylde Coast

Over on the Fylde Coast, you can walk the big one at the Pleasure Beach Resort on Thursday, April 3 and Friday, April 4.

Those taking part will enjoy - or suffer- an escorted climb to the 235ft summit of the Big One, one of the world's tallest rollercoasters.

You must book this in advance and whilst Friday has sold out, there are still time slots available on the Thursday.

Tickets cost £90 and you must be aged 12 or over and at least 1.32 metres tall.

Also in Blackpool, Shirley Valentine is on at the Grand Theatre between Tuesday, April 1 and April 4.

In this critically acclaimed comedy, see Willy Russell’s downtrodden housewife Shirley Valentine as you’ve never seen her before - as a Lancastrian!

This one woman show features Lancashire actress Mina Anwar who adapted the script to suit our red rose county with the guidance of Willy himself.

Tickets start from £15.

Finally in Lytham St Annes, Gareth Gates Sings Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons comes to The Lowther Pavillion on Monday, March 21.

Gareth, along with a stellar cast of West End performers, pay tribute to those four boys from Jersey with what promises to be an electrifying homage to the iconic sounds of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

The show starts at 7:30pm and tickets are still available, costing £33.