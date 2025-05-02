5 things to do this week in Central Lancashire & Fylde Coast inc VE Day celebrations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Senior reporter Aimee Seddon shares her entertainment guide to five things to do next week in Central Lancashire and the Fylde Coast.

Preston

A show called Forget-Me-Knot is on at the Preston Playhouse next week. | Google Maps

First up in Preston, The Suspicions of Mr Whicher is on at the Preston Playhouse between Wednesday, May 7 and Saturday, May 10.

Presented by the Broughton Players, this is an original Victorian whodunnit, based on the true story that gripped the nation back in the day.

The play is on between 7:30pm and 10:00pm each night with tickets starting from £11.

South Ribble

A scene from a previous Penwortham Live. | n/a

In South Ribble, Penwortham Live 2025 is on between Friday, May 9 and Saturday, May 10.

The event, delivered by South Ribble Borough Council in partnership with The Creative Network, will see hundreds of performances taking place across numerous venues and promises to be an amazing weekend.

Expect music, dance, creative arts and drama with acts performing between 7:00pm and 11:00pm each day.

Wristbands are £6 each although under 12s go free.

Blackpool

Gary Barlow performs twice in Blackpool next week | Show poster

Over on the Fylde Coast, Gary Barlow brings The Songbook Tour to the Opera House at Winter Gardens Blackpool on Monday, May 5 and Tuesday May 6.

The show is set to be a huge celebration of Gary;s illustrious four-decade-spanning career, and will see him perform an array of songs from his much-celebrated back catalogue of hits with both Take That and as a solo artist.

The event starts at 7:30pm each night and limited tickets are still available, starting from £51.25 each.

Lytham

Adventurer Levison Wood comes to the Lowther Pavilion on Monday, May 5. | Show poster

In Lytham, Levison Wood brings his Walking the World - A Life of Exploration and Adventure 2025 UK Tour to the Lowther Pavilion on Monday, May 5.

The well known British Army officer and explorer will take audiences on a visual and emotional journey spanning his entire career to date, including Walking the Nile (which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary), the Himalayas, Arabia and the Americas as well as documenting efforts to protect endangered species and exploring volatile borders across the Middle East.

He will also offer an exclusive preview of his latest book, The Great Tree Story: How Forests Have Shaped Our World.

The show starts at 7:30pm and tickets are £31.50.

Across Lancashire

There are a fair few VE Day celebrations next week. | Event poster

There are then numerous VE Day Anniversary celebrations to get involved with next week.

On Thursday, May 8, VE Day Beacon Lighting events will take place at Fairhaven Lake in Ansdell between 6:30pm and 10:00pm, at The Mount in Fleetwood 8:00pm and 9:30pm and at Preston Flag Market between 8:45pm and 9:30pm.

Astley Park in Chorley is then hosting a VE day themed afternoon of free family fun, activities and entertainment at their annual picnic in the park event on Sunday May 11.