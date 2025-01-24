Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Senior reporter Aimee Seddon with her entertainment guide to five things to do this week in Central Lancashire and the Fylde Coast to say a cheery farwell to January.

Preston

A show called Forget-Me-Knot is on at the Preston Playhouse next week. | Google Maps

First up in Preston, Forget-Me-Knot is on at the Preston Playhouse between Wednesday, January 29 and Saturday, February 1.

Presented by the Hall Players, Forget Me Knot is a play written by David Tristram which is full of hilarious twists and turns.

The show follows a man called Robert Zeinfeld who claims he has lost his memory and Detective Inspector Monroe who becomes more confused the deeper he digs.

Tickets are £12 for adults and £11 for senior citizens, students and children.

Chorley

Heskin Hall is hosting a car event next weekend. | n/a

In Chorley, Jap2Jap Car Rally is on at Heskin Hall on Sunday, February 2.

This monthly event, which usually happens on the first Sunday of each month, gives petrolheads the opportunity to unite for a day of all things vehicular.

Hosted by Jap 2 Jap, the ultimate Japanese car club, the gates to the event open at 11:00am.

To take part with a car it’s £3 whilst, motorbikes are free. Heskin Hall’s Cafe at the Manor will also be open offering fresh food and there's a bar too.

You can have a nose around Pigeon Tower next weekend. | n/a

Slightly further out in Rivington, the iconic Pigeon Tower is having an open day on Saturday, February 1.

Built between 1905 and 1909, the Pigeon Tower is the focal point of the Rivington Terraced Gardens and offers spectacular views of the surrounding Lancashire countryside.

On the first Saturday of every month, its Volunteer Ambassadors open the Pigeon Tower for visitors to take a look inside.

Attendees are asked for a donation for entry, all of which goes toward the maintenance and upkeep of the Gardens.

Fylde Coast

Over on the Fylde Coast, Boyzlife are performing at the Winter Gardens Opera House on Friday, January 31.

The supergroup, comprised of Boyzone’s Keith Duffy and Westlife’s Brian McFadden are currently on a UK tour celebrating the iconic and defining hits from both 90s acts.

During the show, which starts at 7:30pm, expect to hear a mixture of Bozyzone and Westlife classics.

Tickets are still available, running from £34.75 to £47.95 for standard tickets whilst VIP tickets are £166.75.

The Toilet Paper Diaries is on at The Old Electric next week. | show poster

A rather unusually named show is also on in Blackpool the same night that Boyzlife are in town.

The Toilet Paper Diaries is on at The Old Electric on Friday, January 31.

Running between 7pm and 8:30pm, The Toilet Paper Diaries is a semi-autobiographical play, written and performed by Porcelain Delane.

It promises to be “a heart breaking and hilarious tale which anyone with endometriosis or another condition which has led to medical gaslighting will instantly recognise”.

Tickets are £8 and an age guidance of 14 plus is provided.