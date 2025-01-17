Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Senior reporter Aimee Seddon with her entertainment guide to five things to do this week in Central Lancashire and the Fylde Coast - the first of 2025.

Preston

The Station pub is hosting a brush and tipple event. | Google Maps

First up in Preston, the Station on Butler Street is hosting a brush and tipple event on Wednesday, January 22.

Whether you're an experienced painter or a complete beginner, you're invited to join in for a relaxing evening of acrylic painting, where attendees paint a nostalgic winter woodland together with a paintbrush in one hand and a tipple in the other.

Tickets cost £28.50.

Chorley

The comedian Nina Gilligan brings her new show ‘Goldfish’ to Chorley. | Show poster

In Chorley, the comedian Nina Gilligan brings her latest show ‘Goldfish’ to the Chorley Theatre on Thursday, January 23.

Winner of the Comic’s Comic award in 2024, Nina promises a hilarious show full of ‘Memory loss, health anxiety, goldfish related trauma’, i.e. ‘things you need to remember and the thing you can't forget’.

The show starts at 7:30 pm and tickets are £12 or £10 for concessions.

Blackpool

The Real Manhunter comes to the Winter Gardens Opera House next Thursday. | submit

Over on the Fylde Coast, The Real Manhunter comes to the Winter Gardens Opera House for The Makings Of A Murderer 2 on Thursday, January 23.

In this all-new show, Senior Investigating officer Colin Sutton, who the ITV drama series ‘Manhunt’ is based on, will talk you through his remarkable career and what it is like to chase and catch a serial killer in a unique and one-off night at the theatre.

The show starts at 7:30pm and prices range from £30.35 and £39.15

Rock The Gardens Festival returns next week. | Winter Gardens

Also at the Winter Garden next week is the Rock The Gardens Festival.

It takes place in the Empress Ballroom between Friday January 24 and Saturday, January 25.

Back for a 3rd year with a stacked line-up across both days, the event starts at 5pm on the Friday and 1pm on the Saturday.

Tickets cost £18.25 for the Friday, £23.75 for the Saturday and £34.75 for a two day ticket.

Lytham

Sweeney Todd is on at the Lowther Pavillion next week. | AKS

In Lytham, Sweeney Todd is on at the Lowther Pavillion between Thursday, January 23 and Saturday, January 25.

Presented by AKS Lytham, this is one of the darkest musicals ever written.

It follows a barber who swears vengeance on the entire human race, murdering as many people as he can, while his business associate Mrs. Lovett bakes the bodies into meat pies and sells them to the unsuspecting public.

Tickets cost £20 for adults and £15 for children and seniors.