5 things to do this week in Central Lancashire & Fylde Coast as Feb Half Term looms

Senior reporter Aimee Seddon with her entertainment guide to five things to do this week in Central Lancashire and the Fylde Coast as February Half looms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston

Fishergate Shopping Centre presents Preston Feb Half Term Fun Park next week | Fishergate Shopping Centre

First up in Preston, the Preston Feb Half Term Fun Park returns on Thursday, February 13.

Presented by Fishergate Shopping Centre, the event runs until Sunday, February 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expect fantastic rides, attractions, street food and family themed entertainment. There are three time slots available each day (1-4pm, 3-6pm, 6-9pm), apart from February 13 and 14 where only the later time slot is available.

Tickets are £8.00 for unlimited standard rides or £12 for unlimited rides on the standard attractions as well as three extreme rides -Fusion, Scorpion and Tagada.

A show called The Invincibles is on at the Preston Playhouse next week. | Google Maps

Also in Preston, a play called The Invincibles is on at the Preston Playhouse between Wednesday, February 12 and Saturday, February 15.

Brought to you by the Broughton Players, Invincibles celebrates the rich history of women in football as it follows two stories at once - that of injured Academy footballer Maya in 2023 and the Sterling Ladies football squad during World War One.

Tickets cost £12 each

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde Coast

New Showzam show coming to Blackpool in February. | Visit Blackpool

Over on the Fylde Coast, something magical is coming to Blackpool for February Half Term.

Showzam! Is taking place across Blackpool between Friday, February 14 and Saturday, February 22.

A festival of circus, magic, live entertainment and fun for all the family, Showzam will see an exciting blend of live performances and incredible illusions from cutting-edge street acts and world-class magicians.

Although many of the events are free, some you do have to buy tickets for so do check before you turn up!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join Mooky and Mr Boo at the -restored Blackpool Tower Circus next week. | Contributed

The Blackpool Tower Circus also returns from its winter break on Saturday, February 15.

The Tower Circus is not only Blackpool's longest running show, it is also widely considered to be the best circus in the UK.

Audiences can expect to witness incredible stunts with belly laughs aplenty and meet legendary clowns Mooky and Mr Boo who are joined by amazing acrobats and stunt performers selected from all around the world.

For its first opening weekend of the year, there are main shows at 1pm and 4pm Saturday and Sunday with tickets starting from £14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Chaloner from Glacial Art at the 2023 Fylde Ice Festival.

In St Annes, the Fylde Ice Festival is back on Saturday, February 15.

Back for its third year, the free event runs between 10 am and 4:00pm and takes place in the centre of St Annes.

Visitors to the festival can marvel at breath taking pre-carved sculptures, try out their own sculpting skills on the ice carving wall, and watch a live ice-carving demonstration by award-winning professional ice artists Glacial Art.

The Fylde Ice Festival is subject to weather conditions.