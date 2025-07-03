5 things to do this week in Central Lancashire & Fylde Coast inc festivals

Senior reporter Aimee Seddon with her entertainment guide to five things to do this week in Central Lancashire and the Fylde Coast.

Preston

Scenes from a previous Hopfest Beer and Gin Festival | Archive

First up in Preston, Hopfest Beer and Gin Festival 2025 takes place at Preston Grasshoppers on Friday, July 11 and Saturday, July 12.

The annual event runs between 4pm and 11:00pm on Friday and 12:30pm and 11:00pm on Saturday, with the bar service ending at 10:30pm each night.

Throughout the weekend there will be live music, food vendors, a touch rugby tournament and 30 beers on tap to choose from, as well as three ciders,a selection of gins and the regular list of lagers and spirits from their main bar.

Tickets for the festival is split over the 2 days, with Friday tickets costing £8, Saturday tickets costing £10, and weekend tickets costing £15, plus online booking fees.

Chorley

Disney’s Aladdin Jr is on at the Chorley Theatre next week. | Google Maps

In Chorley, Disney’s Aladdin Jr is on at the Chorley Theatre between Wednesday, July 9 and Saturday, July 12.

Presented by Chorley Youth Theatre, this is an exciting stage adaptation of the legendary tale of the lovable thief with the heart of gold.

Adapted especially for family audiences, this 60-minute version of the classic Disney animated movie includes favourite songs such as Friend Like Me, A Whole New World, and Prince Ali, as well as new songs composed by Alan Menken for the Broadway production.

Adult tickets are £10, child tickets are £8 or a family of four ticket is £32.

Scenes from Adlington Carnival 2023. | Archive

Also in Chorley, the Adlington Carnival 2025 is on between Friday, July 11 and Sunday, July 13.

Taking place at Jubilee Park Adlington, expect three days of fun.

On Friday evening there will be a soft opening, strating at 5pm, with a fairground and bingo.

Saturday starts with parade at 12 and is followed by field fun, including circus and musical performances.

The finale on Sunday, which opens at 10am, will then see more fun on the field, including a dog show, football tournament and more circus and musical performances.

For £5.00, carnival programmes tallow admission for both Saturday & Sunday plus £6.00 worth of vouchers to redeem on Sunday and included in your entry is performances by Astral Circus

Blackpool

Jools Holland & his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra come to Blackpool next week | Getty Images for Bauer

Over on the Fylde Coast, the iconic Jools Holland is performing at the Blackpool Winter Gardens Opera House on Friday, July 11.

The pianist and TV star will be forming with his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra.

The 20-piece orchestra features, at its helm, former Squeeze drummer, Gilson Lavis who has been drumming with Jools Holland for over 25 years, as well as special guests Chris Difford, Ruby Turner, Louise Marshall and Sumudu Jayatilaka.

Tickets start from £56.95

The Capital of Dance event poster. | n/a

Finally, the Capital of Dance festival in Blackpool continues throughout next week.

Celebrating Blackpool’s unrivalled dance heritage, expect live shows, street performances, workshops and social dances, from ballroom elegance to contemporary groove.

Between Monday, June 7 and Sunday, June 13, a whole host of dance related events are being held at Showton Museum, Blackpool Tower Ballroom, Pleasure Beach Resort Arena, Funny Girls, House Of Wingz Dance Studio and on the Comedy Carpet.

Take a look at the Capital of Dance website to see full event details and to book tickets.