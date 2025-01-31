5 things to do next week in Central Lancashire & Fylde Coast inc some top comedians
Preston
First up in Preston, Laughter at the Lounge Comedy Club is on at the Guild Hall on Friday, February 7.
Performing on the night will be the comedians Charlie Baker, who has appeared in countless TV shows, Rob Mulholland, the reigning Leicester Mercury English Comedian of the Year and Elaine Robertson, who won the Edinburgh Fringe Awards Panel Prize 2024 and was finalist of the Channel 4 Sean Lock Comedy Award 2024.
Hosting will then be the Northern Irish comic and BBC Comedy Award finalist Matthew McAloone.
Laughter at the Lounge starts at 8:00pm, has an age guidance of 18 plus and tickets are £20 each.
Chorley
In Chorley, the comedian and statistician Andy Zaltzman brings his latest tour ‘The Zaltgeist’ to Chorley Theatre on Friday, February 7.
In the biggest stand-up tour of his career, Andy, one of the UK's leading satirical comedians, assesses the state of Planet Earth and its most famous and controversial species–the human race.
Unfortunately for those without tickets, the show has now sold out but for those who do have tickets, the event starts at 8:00pm.
Fylde Coast
Over on the Fylde Coast, the annual Christmas Tree Planting event returns between Wednesday, February 5 and Friday, February 7.
Organised by The Wildlife Trust for Lancashire, Manchester & North Merseyside, the three day event sees people donate their old Christmas trees which are then strategically placed in front of the Fylde’s existing sand dunes.
As the wind blows, the branches of the trees trap sand, gradually creating new dunes which then helps increase the width of the Fylde Sand Dune system.
In Blackpool, the iconic pop punk band Bowling For Soup are bringing their new tour to the Winter Gardens’ Empress Ballroom on Wednesday, February 7.
The tour celebrates both 30 years of the band and 20 years of one of their most successful albums, A Hangover You Don't Deserve so the tour is aptly named A Hangover You Don't Deserve 20th Anniversary Tour.
More so than that however, another iconic pop punk band- Teenage Dirtbag’s Wheetus will also be the backup act alongside an upcoming pop punk band called Magnolia Park.
Tickets are still available and cost £40.25
In Lytham, the adult pantomime Sleeping with Beauty is on at the Lowther Pavillion on Saturday, February 8.
With two shows on the one night only, audiences can expect a funny, filthy and wickedly fabulous pantomime that’s anything but a fairy tale!
This adult twist on Sleeping Beauty follows Princess Rose and friends as they compete to bed the Prince and fight against the devilishly horny Maleficent.
The event is strictly adults only and costs £28 or £32 depending on your seats.
