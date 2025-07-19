5 things to do next week in Central Lancashire & Fylde Coast inc family festivals

Senior reporter Aimee Seddon with her entertainment guide to five things to do next week in Central Lancashire and the Fylde Coast - the first of the summer holidays for many.

Preston

Ella Henderson and Tinchy Stryder are just some of the acts due to perform at Preston Live's Saturday show later this month | Getty

First up in Preston, the family music festival Preston Live 2025 is on Saturday, July 26.

Originally due to be a three day event running from the Friday to Sunday, last month organisers revealed that they had to cut two of the days due to poor ticket sales.

Nevertheless, Saturday’s event is “100% going ahead as planned and promises to be an incredible day of live music, food and entertainment” say organisers.

The Saturday line-up features Aston Merrigold, The Clause, Toploader, Tinchy Stryder, The Cases, Ella Henderson, Blazin Squad, Jamie Grey and Tom Zanetti.

Adult tickets for Saturday currently cost £48.60, concessions £32.40 and child tickets £16.20.

Chorley

Sir Lindsay Hoyle and a guest pictured at the Chorley Flower Show last year. | Paul Heyes

In Chorley, it's the Chorley Flower Show 2025 between Friday, July 25 and Sunday, July 27.

Returning for it 10 anniversary, the event is set to captivate families, flower enthusiasts and gardening fanatics.

The Chorley Flower Show has plenty to enjoy, including floral displays from award winning exhibitors, spectacular show gardens and entertainment for all the family, including a children's zone with fairground rides and a vintage carousel, live music, a vintage and classic car display, vintage dancing and a dog zone.

There will also be expert gardening demonstrations, a variety of amateur competitions, community gardens to explore, food and drink and a variety of trade stands.

Your Chorley Flower Show ticket even includes entry into the historic Astley Hall.

Special guests include JLS star JB Gill on the Sunday and BBC Radio Lancashire’s Sharon Hartley on the Friday.

Earlybird tickets for those aged over 16 are £15 for the day or £25 for the three days. From July 21 and on the day at the gate, day tickets are £20 and three day tickets are £30.

Blackpool

Chicago The Musical comes to Blackpool's Winter Gardens next week. | submit

Over on the Fylde Coast, Chicago is on at the Blackpool Winter Gardens Opera House between Monday, July 22 and Saturday, July 26.

The “sexiest musical ever” (as described by Metro) comes to Blackpool for one week only starring Strictly Come Dancing Professional Dancer and TV Star Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart and West End and TV star Darren Day as Billy Flynn.

There are shows at 7:30pm across the six dates, including a matinee on the Saturday,

Tickets start from £26.70.

Blackpool Makers' Market at Abingdon Street Market

Also in Blackpool, the Blackpool Maker’s Market returns on Sunday, July 27.

The monthly event puts the spotlight on the finest artist and makers from the Fylde Coast.

Expect stalls selling art, posters, crafts, clothing - including vintage items, health & beauty and jewellery.

Taking place at 16-29 Abingdon Street, Blackpool Maker’s Market is open between 10am and 5:00pm.

It is of course free to walk around but do be prepared to part ways with your cash when you see the delights on offer.

Wyre

Family enjoying their day at Wanderland 2024

Finally, a Wyre family festival called Wanderland returns to Cottam Hall Playing Fields in Poulton on Saturday, July 26.

Attendees can enjoy live performances from CBeebies stars Bluey and Bingo, dance along to their favourite songs with the Boogie Monsters band, meet their favourite superheroes, watch out for Zeus the roaming T-rex, experience an animal roadshow, and run and bounce through a 70 foot inflatable assault course.

There will also be free face painting, selfie stations food, drinks, and a bar for adults too.

Gates open at 10:45am with the festival running between 11:00am and 5:00pm.

Tickets are on final release, costing £12.50 each.