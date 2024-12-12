5 things to do next week in Central Lancashire & Fylde Coast inc Christmas carols
Preston
First up in Preston, head down to Preston Markets on Saturday, December 21 for your chance to meet the iconic festive characters the Grinch and Olaf.
As well as the special meet and greets, which are free by the way, attendees can expect a traditional afternoon of festivities and carol singing.
You can of course also buy some festive food whilst you void the Grinch's devious ploy.
Olaf and Grinch will be out between 11:30am - 12:10pm, 12:45pm - 13:20pm and 2pm - 2:40pm.
South Ribble
Nearby in South Ribble, Penwortham Community Centre is holding a Christmas Celebration Day on Saturday, December 21.
This free event, hosted by New Beginning Christian Church, is on between 5pm and 8pm and is perfect for all the family.
Attendees can expect to hear traditional carols, watch a kids nativity, listen to some gospel stories, take part in kids crafts, a photobooth and enjoy food and hot chocolate.
Chorley
The Pantemomine Jack And The Beanstalk is then on at the Chorley Theatre, with shows from Tuesday to Saturday.
Presented by CADOS, this is a traditional Pantomime for the whole family which tells the story of a poor family forced to sell their beloved pet cow for a bag of beans which bring them some unexpected surprises.
Unfortunately for those who have not grabbed their tickets yet, all the shows have sold out.
Fylde Coast
Over on the Fylde Coast, Blackpool Church is hosting an evening of traditional carol singing, led by a live choir, on Saturday, December 21.
Doors open at 6:30pm, with the free event starting at 7pm then finishing at 8pm.
Audiences can also enjoy mulled wine and mince pies around the Christmas tree before the service.
Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails or the Blackpool Gazette’s free emails
Christmas By Candlelight is also on at the Blackpool Winter Gardens on Sunday, December 22.
Staring at 7:30pm in the Empress Ballroom, a spectacular West End Cast and an incredible live band perform your favourite Christmas Hits, as you have never heard them before. T
ickets are still available and start from £25.
You can also see a full list of the shows coming to Lancashire in December here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.