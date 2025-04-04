5 things to do next week in Central Lancashire & Fylde Coast for the Easter break

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Senior reporter Aimee Seddon with her entertainment guide to five things to do this week in Central Lancashire and the Fylde Coast.

Central Lancashire

Brockholes Nature Reserve are hosting two bat walks next week. | n/a

First up in South Ribble, Brockholes Nature Reserve is hosting a Brockholes Family Bat Walk on Tuesday, April 8.

Running between 7pm and 9:30pm, the night will start with an introduction to these fascinating creatures and the equipment used to detect them, before heading out on the reserve for a walk to see if the bats are out and about.

Two days later, on Thursday, April 10, they are then hosting an Adult Bat Walk also between 7pm and 9pm.

Adult tickets for both events are £15, child £10

The comedian brings his new show ‘Have We Met?’ to Chorley Theatre on April 12 | Show poster

In Chorley, the comedian Simon Evans brings his new show ‘Have We Met?’ to Chorley Theatre on Saturday, April 12.

Drawing on Joyce, Proust and the career of Philip Schofield to make sense of his own tangled past and possible future, Simon skilfully weaves comedy, pathos and narrowly averted cancellation into an unforgettable two hours of unique entertainment.

The show starts at 8pm and tickets are £17.

Fylde Coast

A multi award-winning show starring X-Factor winner Joe McElderry as the roof-raising Pharaoh. | 📍 Winter Gardens Blackpool, June 3 - 7 2025 | Tristram Kenton

Over on the Fylde Coast, Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is on at the Winter Gardens between Wednesday, April 9 and Sunday, April 13.

The multi award-winning show has been performed hundreds of thousands of times, including multiple runs in the West End and on Broadway, and has become one of the world's most beloved family musicals.

This run also stars X Factor winner Joe McElderry as the pharaoh.

Tickets start from £23.75

The comedian brings his new show ‘Namaste’ to Lancaster Grand Theatre on April 12 and Blackpool Grand Theatre on April 13 | Getty Images

The comedian Omid Djalili then brings his new show Namaste to the Blackpool Grand on Sunday, April 13.

In Namaste, the Persian comedy powerhouse peacefully bows to his inner anger and unleashes a torrent of comedic vitriol upon the current state of this dangerously messed up planet.

Running between 8pm and 10pm, tickets are still available and cost £33 each.

Teach Rex Live comes to Lowther Pavillion next week. | Show poster

Finally in Lytham, Teach Rex Live comes to Lowther Pavillion on Thursday, April 10.

This unique, interactive show comes back to Lytham after performing 45 shows at the Natural History Museum.

Teach Rex uses life-like dinosaurs to perform their one hour show, teaching children about the anatomy and life of one the most mesmerising creatures that have ever roamed our planet.

There are three time slots available on the day and tickets are £12 each.