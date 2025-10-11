5 things to do in & around Preston and Blackpool next week inc the iconic Lightpool Festival
Preston
First up in Preston, the poet, writer and musician Donald Jenkins brings his tour ‘Still Raving In Your 40’s?’ to The Ferret on Wednesday, October 15.
The show mixes music, dramatic monologue and spoken word poetry to ask ‘should middle age stop you from being a raving reprobate?’
Donald promises to take audiences on a fascinating journey through the most epic musical movement of the British underground.
Still Raving In Your 40’s is on between 8pm and 9pm with tickets costing £8,
Chorley
In Chorley, the best selling author Peter James will be ‘In Conversation with’ TV presenter Louise Minchin at Chorley Theatre on Tuesday, October 14.
During the evening, organised by ebb & flo bookshop, Roy Grace writer Peter will tell Louise all about his latest novel ‘The Hawk is Dead’ and the links with Buckingham Palace. T
here will be an audience Q&A and then a personalised book signing.
Tickets are still available costing £27 for a book and a seat, or £32 for a book and two seats.
Also in Chorley, the Monthly Classic Car Rally at Heskin Hall returns on Sunday, October 19.
Running between 10:30 am and 3:00pm, all types of classic vehicles are welcome at the rally and there is a prize for the winner.
It costs £3 to enter the competition but the event is free for those visiting to just look around.
Blackpool
Over on the Fylde Coast, Lightpool Festival starts in Blackpool on Wednesday, October 15.
Running until November 1, this award-winning festival takes place at various locations around the town centre.
Expect a spectacular programme of light-based art installations, live performances, 3D projection shows and family-friendly activities.
Lightpool Festival is of course free to enjoy, with the installations being lit between 6pm and 10pm each evening across the nine days.
Lytham
Finally, in Lytham, the British singer-songwriter Seth Lakeman is performing at Lowther Pavilion on Tuesday, October 14.
The Mercury Music Prize nominee released his latest studio album The Granite Way in February on his own label, Honour Oak Records.
It’s a collection of songs recorded alongside a group of longtime collaborators of Seth’s, staying true to his roots and referring to ancient stories that inspired early West Country storytelling.
The show starts at 7:30pm and limited tickets are available, costing £26.50 each.
