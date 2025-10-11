Senior reporter Aimee Seddon with her entertainment guide to five things to do next week in and around Preston and Blackpool

Preston

The show poster for Donald Jenkins: Still Raving In Yours 40's? | Show poster

First up in Preston, the poet, writer and musician Donald Jenkins brings his tour ‘Still Raving In Your 40’s?’ to The Ferret on Wednesday, October 15.

The show mixes music, dramatic monologue and spoken word poetry to ask ‘should middle age stop you from being a raving reprobate?’

Donald promises to take audiences on a fascinating journey through the most epic musical movement of the British underground.

Still Raving In Your 40’s is on between 8pm and 9pm with tickets costing £8,

Chorley

Peter James will be in conversation with Louise Minchin in Chorley next week. | various

In Chorley, the best selling author Peter James will be ‘In Conversation with’ TV presenter Louise Minchin at Chorley Theatre on Tuesday, October 14.

During the evening, organised by ebb & flo bookshop, Roy Grace writer Peter will tell Louise all about his latest novel ‘The Hawk is Dead’ and the links with Buckingham Palace. T

here will be an audience ​Q&A and then a personalised book signing.

Tickets are still available costing £27 for a book and a seat, or £32 for a book and two seats.

Heskin Hall is hosting a car event next weekend. | n/a

Also in Chorley, the Monthly Classic Car Rally at Heskin Hall returns on Sunday, October 19.

Running between 10:30 am and 3:00pm, all types of classic vehicles are welcome at the rally and there is a prize for the winner.

It costs £3 to enter the competition but the event is free for those visiting to just look around.

Blackpool

Blackpool's heritage trams will be illuminated for this year's Lightpool Festival. | Blackpool Council

Over on the Fylde Coast, Lightpool Festival starts in Blackpool on Wednesday, October 15.

Running until November 1, this award-winning festival takes place at various locations around the town centre.

Expect a spectacular programme of light-based art installations, live performances, 3D projection shows and family-friendly activities.

Lightpool Festival is of course free to enjoy, with the installations being lit between 6pm and 10pm each evening across the nine days.

Lytham

Seth Lakeman brings his latest tour to Lytham next week | Show poster

Finally, in Lytham, the British singer-songwriter Seth Lakeman is performing at Lowther Pavilion on Tuesday, October 14.

The Mercury Music Prize nominee released his latest studio album The Granite Way in February on his own label, Honour Oak Records.

It’s a collection of songs recorded alongside a group of longtime collaborators of Seth’s, staying true to his roots and referring to ancient stories that inspired early West Country storytelling.

The show starts at 7:30pm and limited tickets are available, costing £26.50 each.

You can see all the shows coming to Lancashire throughout October here.