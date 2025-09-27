Senior reporter Aimee Seddon with her entertainment guide to five things to do next week in and around Preston and Blackpool.

Preston

A scene from Preston Comic Con 2024 | National World

First up in Preston, it’s the Preston Comic Con on Saturday, October 4.

Taking place at 53 Degrees for the second year in a row, expect a celebration of all things comic, sci-fi and fantasy with some celebrity guests in attendance too.

Brought to you by Wonky Rocket Events, Preston Comic Con promises to be even bigger this year with a new entertainment section in the Student Union, featuring live acts, traders and prop displays.

The event runs between 10:30 am and 4:30pm, with tickets currently on sale for £12 for those aged 14 and over, and £5 for those aged 4-13.

Chorley

A musician takes to the stage at CHorley Live 2025 | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

In Chorley, Chorley Live 2025 is on between Friday, October 3 and Saturday, October 4.

The weekend of live music and entertainment across Chorley town centre is organised by Chorley Council in partnership with The Creative Network.

Attendees will be able to see almost 300 live performances across 35 venues with performances taking place from 7pm until 11pm each night.

Entry to the event is by wristband which are £6 each and now available to purchase from participating venues, acts, and also Ebb & Flo Bookshop in St Thomas’s Road. Under 12s go free in participating venues too.

South Ribble

A coemdy night is being held at Longton VM Club next week. | Google Maps

In South Ribble, Laughing Lamb Comedy Club takes place in Longton on Saturday, October 4.

Held at Longton VM Club, the event will be hosted by Liverpool based comic Eddie Fortune whilst the headliner will be comedian Freddy Quinne, also the co-host of Dead Men Talking.

The comedians Josh Elton and Howard Anstock will also perform on the night.

The show starts at 8pm but the doors and the bar will be open from 7pm. Tickets cost £12.50 each.

Blackpool

A scene from The Bodyguard: Sidonie Smith as Rachel Marron is centre. | Paul Coltas

Over on the Fylde Coast, The Bodyguard is on at the Winter Gardens Opera House between Wednesday, October 1 and Saturday, October 4.

This award-winning smash hit musical followers former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker.

In this production, Frank Farmer is played by Adam Garcia (who you may know Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Wicked and Coyote Ugly) and Rachel is played Sidonie Smith (known for her roles in Sister Act, Chicago, Jesus Christ Superstar).

Tickets start from £23.95.

Lytham

The football pundit heads to Lytham next week. | Getty Images for Disney

Finally, in Lytham, the former footballer, manager and current sports pundit Paul Merson takes to the stage at Lowther Pavillion on Wednesday, October 1.

In An Evening with paul Merson, the 57-year-old will discuss his illustrious football career which includes, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, Portsmouth and England.

He will discuss games, dressing room/training ground stories, managers, fall outs and everything you wanted to know about playing for a successful football club.

Paul will also discuss his experiences off the pitch, including his addictions, his depression and his media career.

Standard tickets cost £31.50 whilst meet and greet tickets cost £66.50.