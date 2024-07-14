Hundreds of runners went through seven different coloured paint stations to be covered from head to toe in brightly coloured paint earning their Blackpool Colour Run medal.
The event raised money for Trinity Hospice Charity, which provides compassionate end-of-life care to people in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast.
Take a look at 44 fabulous explosion of colour pictures.
1. The 2024 Blackpool Colour Run
The 2024 Blackpool Colour Run for Trinity Hospice. Photo: Daniel Martino
