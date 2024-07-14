44 amazing pictures from Blackpool Colour Run 2024

By Emma Downey
Published 14th Jul 2024, 16:38 BST
Blackpool Colour Run returned better than ever yesterday to Star Gate Beach at 11am.

Hundreds of runners went through seven different coloured paint stations to be covered from head to toe in brightly coloured paint earning their Blackpool Colour Run medal.

The event raised money for Trinity Hospice Charity, which provides compassionate end-of-life care to people in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast.

Take a look at 44 fabulous explosion of colour pictures.

