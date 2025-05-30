Lancashire theatres have a strong start to Summer with another fabulous line-up of shows this month.

Across June a wide variety of solo stars and big productions are taking to stages up and down the county offering something for everyone.

From comedians to musicians to serious plays to pantomimes and everything in between - there is enough going on in Lancashire this June to get you out every night of the week!

Below we have listed all the shows coming to the Blackpool Winter Gardens, the Blackpool Grand Theatre, Chorley Theatre, Lancaster Grand Theatre, as well as some highlights from across East Lancashire too:

Winter Gardens

June 6: A Tribute To The Carpenters – Experience the timeless harmonies and unforgettable melodies of one of the world’s most beloved sibling duos. Tickets from £30.35

June 7: The Greatest Star – A dazzling celebration of musical theatre’s biggest show-stopping numbers featuring the songs and stars that have lit up stages around the world. Tickets from £29.25

June 8: IDTA Miss Dance – The International Dance Teachers Association presents this prestigious dance competition showcasing the finest young talent from across the globe. Tickets from £30.35

The International Dance Teachers Association present Miss Dance in Blackpool this June. | submit

June 13-15: Blackpool International Soul Festival – Three days of pure soul magic featuring authentic tributes to the legends of Motown, Stax, and Atlantic Records. General admission £77.65, VIP £143.65

June 16: Oti Mabuse - Viva Carnival – The Strictly Come Dancing champion and international dance sensation Oti Mabuse brings her explosive new show to Blackpool with special guest Strictly legend Flavia. Tickets from £18.25.

June 17: Paul Carrack – The man with the golden voice returns to Blackpool with his distinctive blend of soul, pop, and R&B, showcasing his greatest hits. Tickets from £50.15

June 19: Tim Minchin – The musical comedy genius brings his razor-sharp wit and extraordinary piano skills to the Winter Gardens stage for an evening of intelligent humour, satirical songs, and theatrical brilliance. Tickets from £29.25

June 20: Billy Ocean – The Caribbean soul legend and Grammy-winning artist brings his timeless hits to Blackpool for a night of feel-good music and memories. Sold out.

June 20: Dance Floor Heroes Live – The Dance Competition making real people the stars, all in aid of mental health charity Tia’s Crown, with hosts Ian Waite, Vincent Simone & Hayley Kay, and judges: Pasha Kovalev, Nikita Kuzmin, Darren Bennett & Katya Jones. Tickets £26.50

June 21: Radio GaGa – The ultimate Queen tribute experience featuring all the theatrical grandeur and musical brilliance of Freddie Mercury and company. Tickets from £32.55

A scene fromCalamity Jane which comes to the Winter Gardens. | submit

June 23-28: Calamity Jane – The beloved musical comedy, starring Carrie Hope Fletcher, rides into town for six spectacular performances featuring the sharp- shooting, straight-talking heroine of the Wild West. Tickets from £23.75

June 29: Phantoms of the Popera – Classical meets contemporary in this spectacular fusion show, starring G4, that reimagines opera’s greatest moments through a modern lens. Tickets from £26.50.

Blackpool Grand Theatre

June 1: Walk Right Back - The Everly Brothers’ Story – Walk Right back through a wave of pure rock and roll nostalgia with this thrilling tale of those two Kentucky boys who created unparalleled vocal magic. Tickets from £24.

June 1: Black Liver’s Game Show Show (in The STUDIO) – Popular comedy duo Black Liver (AKA Ruth and Keith) present a night of games, songs, stories and silliness about the show town that is Blackpool, using research from Showtown’s archive, personal experience and some made up facts. Tickets £12.70. Recommended 12yrs+

Walk Right Back The Everly Brothers’ Story is on the first night of June in Blackpool. | submit

June 3: RUM by Joe Mallalieu – A ‘strikingly honest and unashamedly raw’ new drama inspired by personal experience and wrestles with masculinity, mental health and addiction in the construction trade. Tickets £12.50. Recommended 16yrs+

June 4-June 14: Grease the Musical – An all-new musical spectacular, co-produced with Pitlochry Festival Theatre, featuring plenty of iconic songs, high-energy dance routines and cool costumes. Tickets from £15. Recommended 12+

June 13: John Hegley - An American in Luton (in The STUDIO) – The famed festival and radio regular returns to the stage with a story of family, fantasy, love, loss and the long unseen son’s stamp album. Tickets £14.

June 18: Something About Lennon – This brand-new production starring actor and musician Daniel Taylor charts John Lennon’s story from the breakup of The Beatles to his untimely death in 1980 and features incredible songs like Woman, Instant Karma and Imagine, and a few Beatles classics. Tickets £32.

June 20: Jack Dee - Small World – Join the delightfully deadpan TV favourite as he guides you through his varied life and career with his customary charm and well known gift for talking absolute rubbish on any given subject. Tickets £32. Strictly 14+.

L: John Hegley. R: Jack Dee. | Getty/submit

June 21: K2CO’s A Thing of Beauty from Rosie Kay – A dazzling double bill of beautiful, exhilarating dance from the acclaimed choreographer’s exciting new company K2CO. Tickets from £15.

June 25: Preston College Dance Summer Showcase – The Showcase involves students studying on the BA (Hons) Dance Performance,Teaching &; Choreography and the Diploma in Dance Performance & Teaching courses, performing a diverse range of styles from Commercial to Ballet, Musical Theatre and Jazz. Tickets from £15.

June 28: The Heist – Award-winning theatre company imitating the dog has joined forces with Blackpool Grand Theatre’s Young Company to present this fun, fast-paced and fiercely inventive contemporary theatre experience. Tickets from £7.50. Recommended 12+.

Chorley

June 6: Raul Kohli with Raul Brittania – The award-winning comedian, who is the son of a Hindu Indian and Sikh Singaporean, raised in Newcastle Upon Tyne, where his best friend was a Pakistani Muslim, explores what it means to be British. Tickets £14

June 7: Fun with Barbara Nice – Join ordinary housewife extraordinaire Barbara Nice for a laugh-out-loud joyful get-together as we reconnect with what makes life worth living. Sold out.

Get ready for FUN! with Barbara Nice

June 9-June 14: Loot – Presented by CADOS, this is a dark comedy following the fortunes of two thieves attempting to rob the bank next to the funeral parlour. Tickets £12

June 17: Phil Ellis & Joe Kent-Walters - Work in Progress – Two new hour-long shows in one evening from top comedians. Tickets £12

June 20-21: Songs From The Musicals – Popular songs from Musical Theatre, and a few little-heard gems, are performed by KTB Music’s Theatre Chorus with a live band all under the direction of Katy Bradley. Tickets £12

June 22: Steve Royle & Jamie Sutherland - Finding Funnies 2025 – After a sell-out show in 2024 Steve Royle and Jamie Sutherland are back for 2025 with another night of comedy, games, and messing-around based on their hit podcast Finding Funnies. Tickets £15

June 28: Science Magic - Messy Magic – Irish comedian and scientist Donal Vaughan is bringing Science Magic back to Chorley again with Messy Mayhem. Tickets £10

June 28: Manford’s Comedy Club – A regular event in which Jason and his team select some of the best circuit comedians and send them to Chorley Theatre for a great night of comedy. Tickets £13.50

Lancaster

June 1: Jennifer’s Dancers Showcase 2025 – Join the JD street dancers as they showcase their street dance talents once again at the Lancaster grand theatre. Sold out.

June 2: DS:UK - In Tribute to Dire Straits – The Dire Straits tribute act DS:UK are BACK with one of their most popular tours – “Brothers in ’85”. Tickets £23

June 5: Ed Sheeran Experience – Featuring the ballads, the beats, the ginger hair, the loop pedal magic and now a live band, Ed Sheeran Experience is a live show consisting of all the hits. Tickets £23

June 6: A Beautiful Noise 2025 – From London's West End to your doorstep, immerse yourself in the unparalleled celebration of the legendary Neil Diamond's music with this internationally acclaimed production. Tickets £27.50

June 13-21: Bad Girls – Lancaster Footlights present this amateur production based on the book by Tracy Beaker author and former Children’s Laureate Jacqueline Wilson. Tickets £12

June 22: Luke Combs UK – The World’s leading tribute to the Grammy-nominated country megastar Luke Combs. Tickets £25

June 25: Go Your Own Way – A brand-new spellbinding show featuring the music from the legendary multiple Grammy Award Winning Fleetwood Mac. Tickets £26.50.

June 26: Chris Stapleton UK – Europe’s No.1 Tribute to the King of Country Soul. Tickets £26.50.

June 28: Fireman Sam Live! The Great Camping Adventure – A spectacular new live show for all the family. Adult tickets £15.50, child £15.00.

June 29: Northern Live - Do I Love You – The original sounds of the underground movement including an 11-piece band with 4 lead vocalists performing over 30 original hits. Tickets £26.50.

Roy Chubby Brown heads to Lancaster at the end of March. | Getty Images

Notable East Lancashire

June 7: Darwen Comedy Club at Darwen Library Theatre – A night of side-splitting comedy featuring Dan Nightingale, The Lost Voice Guy, Alex Stringer and Sully O'Sullivan

June 13: Larry Dean at Darwen Library Theatre – The comedian has been spending a lot of time with his granny lately and he wants to tell you about it in ‘dodger’, his hilarious new show about identity, heroes and the benefits of being a dafty. Tickets £19.50

June 14: Roy Chubby Brown at Blackburn Empire Theatre – After 50 years in show business Roy Chubby Brown has proven himself to be Britain’s King Of Comedy and he’s back on tour again. Tickets £29.50