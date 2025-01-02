Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

See in the New Year at one of Lancashire’s many theatres as they kick of 2025 with a fabulous line-up of shows and experiences this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across January a wide variety of solo stars and big productions are taking to stages up and down the county offering something for everyone.

From comedians to musicians to serious plays to pantomimes and everything in between - there is enough going on in Lancashire this December to get you out every night of the week!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Below we have listed all the shows coming to the Blackpool Winter Gardens, the Blackpool Grand Theatre, Chorley Theatre, Lancaster Grand Theatre, as well as some highlights from across East Lancashire too:

You can also see a picture gallery of all the stars coming to Lancashire here.

You can browse tickets for events across Lancashire on Ticketmaster and Eventim.

Blackpool Winter Gardens

Jan 3-5: Champions Of Tomorrow – Blackpool is synonymous with Ballroom Dancing and Champions of Tomorrow is a great way to kick off the New Year and the annual programme of events here at the Winter Gardens. Tickets from £34.75

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jan 7-10: Britain’s Got Talent Judge Auditions – Your exclusive opportunity to be part of the action and join the audience for one of the biggest TV shows in the UK. Become the 5th judge as you sit alongsideAnt & Dec and the celebrity judges, witnessing jaw-dropping performances live onstage. Free

Britain’s Got Talent auditions are returning to Blackpool this January | Getty

Jan 10-12: UK West Coast Folk Festival – Across three days, 33 acts will take to three stages, including the Steve Harley Acoustic Band, Eddi Reader, Tom Robinson Band, Cara Dillon, The Webb Sisters, Dean Friedman, and Kiki Dee & Carmelo Luggeri. Tickets £165.65

Jan 23: The Makings of a Murderer 2 - The Real Manhunter – In this all-new show, Senior Investigating officer Colin Sutton, who the ITV drama series ‘Manhunt’ is based on, will talk you through his remarkable career and what it is like to chase and catch a serial killer in a unique and one-off night at the theatre. Tickets from £30.35

Jan 24-25: Rock the Gardens – Back for a 3rd year with a stacked line-up across both days, Winter Gardens Blackpool and Killing Time Events LTD proudly present: Rock The Gardens, sponsored by Dirty Blondes Blackpool & Meridian Media, and hosted by DJ Leggy.”Tickets £18.25

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jan 31: Paul Smith – The comedian’s show Pablo promises to be his biggest and funniest tour show yet, featuring a mix of his trademark audience interaction and hilarious true stories from his everyday life. Sold Out

Jan 31-Feb 2: UK Blues, Rhythm & Rock Festival – Forty acts across four stages including King King, Dom Martin & Band and Aynsley Lister! Tickets from £84.25

Jan 31: Boyzlife – Featuring Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden, Boyzlife will perform all the biggest hits from Boyzone and Westlife with their first tour in two years. Tickets from £34.75

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

submit

Blackpool Grand

Jan 1-5: Cinderella pantomime – This captivating tale of magic, mayhem and misunderstandings stars TV sensation Hayley Tamaddon (Dancing on Ice, Emmerdale) and stand-up comedy star Steve Royle and will be a laugh- a-minute extravaganza with stunning sets, top musical hits, amazing costumes and exciting special effects to keep audiences both young and old entertained. Tickets from £15.

Jan 11: I’m Frank Morgan - Rewired – Another exciting instalment from the popular Paradise Heights series from writer/director Joe O’Byrne. Tickets £17.50. Age guidance 16+

Jan 12: Shine Talents Showcase – Students of local performing arts teacher Sarah Jane Stone perform a showcase of their recent exam and show pieces for family and friends. Tickets from £15.

Jan 13: Romeo & Juliet by Varna International Ballet & Orchestra – The world’s greatest love story is set against Prokofiev’s soaring score with emotionally charged choreography that befits the primal passion of Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy. Tickets from £27

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jan 14: Swan Lake by Varna International Ballet & Orchestra – The greatest romantic ballet of all time brought beautifully to life by Tchaikovsky’s haunting and unforgettable score featuring delicate white swans that glide in perfect formation. Tickets from £27

Swan Lake by Varna International Ballet is heading to Blackpool Grand Theatre | submit

Jan 15: The Nutcracker by Varna International Ballet & Orchestra– This most famous of fantasy ballets begins as night falls on a snowy Christmas Eve and the open fire sends flickering shadows across the boughs of the Christmas tree and the presents beneath. Tickets from £27

Jan 16: The George Michael Legacy – International tribute artist Wayne Dilks and his band will pay tribute to the late, great George Michael in this stunning new stage show. Tickets from £27.75.

Jan 18: Chris McCausland -Yonks! – The newly crowned Strictly Come Dancing champion will dance into The Grand with a masterclass in comedy that has literally been ‘Yonks’ in the making! Tickets £29.50. Recommended age: 16+

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jan 18-19: Girls Like That – Fylde Coast Youth Theatre bring their third thrilling play, a timely tale of modern female friendship and advancing technology from Evan Placey. Tickets £15.40. Recommended for ages 12+

Some Guys Have All The Luck - The Rod Stewart Story is on at the Grand | submit

Jan 19: Some Guys Have All The Luck - The Rod Stewart Story – Celebrate the 80th birthday of one of the UK’s most influential music icons Sir Rod Stewart as Paul Metcalfe takes you on a musical journey that spans six decades. Tickets £31.50.

Jan 14-26: Robin Hood – Blackpool & Fylde Children’s Pantomime is back with a production full of bellyaching gags, incredible high-energy routines and over 150 talented children in celebration of the company’s 115 th year! Tickets from £21.

Jan 30- Blackpool Gang Show Goes Around The World – Over 100 young people and adult volunteers from Blackpool Scouts & Guides take you on an entertaining journey of variety around the world through music, comedy and dance. All tickets £16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chorley Theatre

Jan 15: Miles Jupp – Following a year of career highlights and the low of suffering a brain seizure, the comedian’s new show On I Bang is a tale about surprise, fear, luck, love and qualified medical practitioners. Sold out.

Jan 17: Sophie Duker – The Taskmaster champ is back on tour and dealing with her (sugar) daddy issues in a hilarious new stand-up show called ‘ But Daddy I Love Her’. Tickets £17.50

Miles Jupp (left) and Sophie Duker (right) are just two of the comedians performing at Chorley Theare in January. | Getty

Jan 18-19: Justin Moorhouse – The comedian’s show ‘the Greatest Performance of My life’ is a poignant exploration of comedy intertwined with the essence of life’s ups and downs. Sold out.

Jan 23: Nina Gilligan – The multi award winning comedian’s hilarious hour of stand up is called ‘Goldfish’. Sold out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jan 24: Amy Gledhill – The Edinburgh Comedy Award 2024 Best Show winner and 1/3 of cult double act The Delightful Sausage returns with a new show about self-confidence, romance and bin bags called ‘Make Me Look Fit on The Poster’. Sold out.

Jan 25: Manford’s Comedy Club – A regular event in which Jason and his team select some of the best circuit comedians and send them to Chorley Theatre for a great night of comedy. Sold out.

Lancaster Grand Theatre

Jan 14: Miles Jupp – Following a year of career highlights and the low of suffering a brain seizure, the comedian’s new show On I Bang is a tale about surprise, fear, luck, love and qualified medical practitioners. Tickets £25

Jan 16: One Night in Dublin – The ultimate feel-good Irish music tribute show performed by "the best Irish band to never come from Ireland" the Wild Murphys with live fiddle and accordion. Tickets £24

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jan 18: In the Name of Love- The Diana Ross Story – In celebration of Diana Ross and The Supremes, audiences are taken on a spellbinding journey visiting one of the greatest musical stories ever told. Tickets £26.50

Jan 19: Chinese New Year – An evening celebrating the richness and diversity of East Asian culture featuring a dance troupe, orchestra and an opera amongst other performers. Tickets £12

Jan 22: Jason Fox – In ‘Life At The Limit’, the star of TV’s SAS: Who Dares Wins will bring to the stage the remarkable story of his daring exploits as an elite operator in the UK Special Forces (SBS) . Tickets £30

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jan 23: An Evening with Jeff Stelling – After the huge success of the 2024 tour, Jeff is back with another evening with an event, this time hosted by his Sky Colleague Bianca Westwood. Tickets £32.50

An evening with football pundit Jeff Stelling with host Bianca WestWood is coming to Lancaster Grand.

Jan 24: Oh What A Night – The show akes you back in time on a musical journey through the incredible career of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons. Tickets £27

Jan 25: Simon Evans – The comedian skilfully weaves comedy, pathos and narrowly averted cancellation into an unforgettable two hours of unique entertainment with his show ‘Have we Met?’ Tickets £17

Jan 28: UK Pink Floyd Experience – Celebrating 50 years since the release of the ‘Wish You Were Here’ album, UK Pink Floyd Experience recreates the atmosphere of Floyd live. Tickets £27

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jan 31: The Take That Experience – As Take That celebrate over 30 years as the UK's number one boy band, The Take That Experience mark over a decade together as their most popular and recognised tribute act. Tickets £28

Jan 10-19: The award-winning Burnley Pantomime Society bring Peter Pan The Panto to Burnley Mechanics Theatre