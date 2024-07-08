37 pictures of the spectacular scarecrows from the Garstang Scarecrow Festival

The much loved Garstang Scarecrow Festival returned once again this weekend and featured over 100 imaginative scarecrows which delighted both locals and visitors.

Alongside the creative displays, attendees enjoyed a lively lineup of entertainment, unique eateries, a children’s funfair, and an array of stalls and attractions.

A spokesperson for the event called it a “truly memorable family affair” and added: “Blessed with favourable weather, the community came together to celebrate this fantastic event, creating memories that will last until the next festival.”

Chairperson Elizabeth Webster also praised the local community for their spectacular displays, once again showing the breadth of talent within the local community.

The scarecrow festival judges awarded 1st, 2nd and 3rd places over ten categories, with the overall people’s vote achieving over 1500 votes.

Below are 37 pictures demonstrating some of the very best scarecrows on display:

