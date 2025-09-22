37 pics of freshers arriving in Preston for University of Lancashire's Welcome Week

If only dogs could move into our uni halls hey!placeholder image
Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 12:00 BST

The University of Lancashire has welcomed thousands of new and returning students ahead of the start of the 2025/26 academic year.

Over the weekend, first year students enjoyed the autumn sunshine as they collected their room keys and moved their homely possessions into their halls of residence.

The new undergraduates and their families were welcomed by a variety of staff, members of university sports teams, the university’s Student Wellbeing Ambassadors and Students’ Union (SU) representatives.

In addition to the new arrivals, the university also welcomed back thousands of returning students, some of whom will be living in halls and others who will be staying in local housing.

University of Lancashire Vice-Chancellor Professor Graham Baldwin DL said: “There’s always a real sense of excitement around our three campuses during Welcome Week.

“It’s great to see so many new students arriving to not only start their academic studies with us but to embrace a thrilling new period in their lives.

“It’s also lovely to welcome back our returning students because we know they’re eager to continue their studies and to re-engage with the University community.”

A host of activities are taking place throughout Welcome Week to offer the new students a chance to make new friends, join a society and to settle into their new surroundings.

A number of educational sessions will take place along with an assortment of activities to help the new students settle into life away from home for the first time.

This year’s events include a K-Pop Night, the No Pressure Warm-up Party, Ste’s Quiz Night, Meet the Water Rescue Dogs, Breakfast and Board Games, vintage folk thrift sale and Craftcore – Decorate Your Digs, as well as the SU’s popular Makers’ Market, Jobs’ Fair, Freshers’ Fair, Societies’ Fair and Sports & Activity Fair.

Take a look at some photos from University of Lancashire’s Fresher’s week so far below...

Students moving in

Some interesting looking toads were there to help?

Current students also helpd the newbies

Boxes, boxes, boxes!

There's always time for a hug!

Teamwork makes the dream work!

