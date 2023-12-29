Lancashire Police has referred itself to the police watchdog following the man's tragic death.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 36-year-old man sadly died after a fire broke out on a mental health ward at Royal Blackburn Hospital on Christmas Day.

Christian Raeburn, 36, from Accrington, was admitted to Pendleview Mental Health Unit after being detained under the Mental Health Act on Monday (December 25).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Raeburn had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bi-polar disorder previously, and had been placed on a waiting list for care after he was released from Probation Service supervision.

At around 3.15pm on Christmas Day, a fire broke out in Christian's room on the Ribble ward and 36-year-old suffered fatal injuries in the blaze. He died the following day.

Police attended the incident, which was reported as arson, along with four fire engines whose crews fought the blaze for over two hours.

Lancashire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct - the police watchdog - following their intercation with Mr Raeburn earlier that day, a spokesperson for the force confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust said an investigation is underway into the tragic incident. Patients on Pendleview Mental Health Unit have since been transferred to The Habour facility in Blackpool.

Christian Raeburn, 36, was admitted to Pendleview Mental Health Unit at Royal Blackburn Hospital after being detained under the Mental Health Act on Christmas Day (Monday, December 25. At 9pm, a fire broke out in his room. Christian died the following day from injuries sustained in the blaze.

Police statement

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We were called by the North West Ambulance Service to Broadway, Accrington, at 9.03am on Monday, December 25, to assist colleagues with a man who had been detained under the Mental Health Act.

"Having provided assistance, our officers left the scene and the man was transported to hospital by healthcare professionals.

"We were called to Royal Blackburn Hospital at 3.18pm later the same day to reports of arson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When our officers attended they found a man in his 30s unresponsive. He was sadly pronounced dead the following day.

"We have made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in relation to the interaction on Monday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It would be inappropriate to comment any further at this stage."

Statement from hospital boss

Chris Oliver, chief executive officer at Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are currently undertaking an investigation into this tragic incident and working closely with our partners in the emergency services to assist them with their ongoing investigations, whilst supporting our colleagues who have been impacted in the past few days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Christian. We remain in contact with Christian’s family at this sad time. My thoughts remain with all involved."

Pendleview Mental Health Unit, Royal Blackburn Hospital

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "On Christmas Day at 3.15pm, our crews were called to a fire at Royal Blackburn Hospital.

"Four fire engines were dispatched, and our firefighters extinguished the fire using four breathing apparatus, one hose reel, a positive pressure ventilation fan and a trauma pack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Unfortunately, one person has died as a result of the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends affected.

"A fire investigation is currently in progress to determine the cause of the incident."