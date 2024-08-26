Festival goers were treated to an incredible weekend of live music, including three main venues and 13 Official Fringe venues.

Alongside the wonderful range of music, there was fun for all the family including street entertainers, food vendors, buskers, a funfair, and facepainting.

Over 50 artists performed across the three main stages, the Pendle Hippodrome, The Exchange Project Stage and new for this year, The Little Theatre Acoustic Stage, including headliners Kyla, Dom Martin and Matt Schofield, the latter of which closed this year’s festival with an incredible performance on Sunday evening.

The event was organised by Colne Town Council and the Colne Blues Society, and sponsored by Barnfield Construction.

Take a look at some of the fabulous pictures from Saturday’s event.

1 . Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival 2024 Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival day two. Photo: Adam Woodhouse Photo Sales

2 . Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival 2024 Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival day two. Photo: Adam Woodhouse Photo Sales

3 . Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival 2024 Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival day two. Photo: Adam Woodhouse Photo Sales

4 . Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival 2024 Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival day two. Photo: Adam Woodhouse Photo Sales

5 . Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival 2024 Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival day two. Photo: Adam Woodhouse Photo Sales

6 . Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival 2024. Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival day two. Photo: Adam Woodhouse Photo Sales