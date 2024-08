International Dog Day, also known as National Dog Day, is celebrated annually on August 26 to honor dogs and the bond between humans and their canine companions.

The day was established in 2004 by animal advocate Colleen Paige, who chose the date to commemorate the day she adopted her first dog.

One of the goals of the holiday is for people to recognize how many dogs need to get rescued every year.

We asked readers to send in some pictures of their adorable pooches.

Take a look.

1 . International Dog Day 2024 Some of the pictures of wonderful pictures readers sent in of their gorgeous fur babies for International Dog Day 2024. Photo: Canva/Submits Photo Sales