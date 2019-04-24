£3-a-month appeal launched at the Hall

A new public appeal to boost funding for ongoing restoration work has been launched at Lytham Hall.

Officials at the Grade I-listed Georgian mansion house are looking for donations of £3 a month from local residents to help cover the £1,700 a day they say is required to maintain and repair the classic building.

Leaflets outlining the new appeal are being posted through local letterboxes and Hall deputy general manager Paul Lomax said: “We hope as many people as possible back this appeal.

“We all know how important Lytham Hall is to our community, and the important part it plays as the prime heritage asset of the Fylde.

“As the only Grade I-listed building in the entire borough, this goes to show how significant it is nationally, not just locally.

“It costs around £1,700 per day to run and maintain the Hall and we receive no regular grants to help with these costs. Our only income comes entirely from our cafe, house tours, events and donations.#

“With careful management, we do our very best to aim for a sustainable operation, but our restoration and repair costs are on top.

“Each £3 per month pledge will go entirely towards our project of repair and restoration.

“Every penny is ring-fenced into the ‘Lytham Hall Appeal Account’ to help us in our mission of turning the Fylde’s finest building into the best it can be.”

The appeal leaflets can be picked up at Lytham Hall’s office or cafe, with further information available from (01253) 736652.