When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.
The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.
The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.
28 businesses in the county including Dixy Chicken and Turtle Bay have recently been given new scores. See how they fared below:
1. New food hygiene ratings for Lancashire businesses
New food hygiene ratings have been handed out to businesses across Lancashire including Dixy Chicken and Turtle Bay. Photo: Google
2. Eden
Eden Bar, 2-4 Orrell Lane, Burscough, was given a three out of five after an assessment on September 5. Photo: Google
3. Hare & Hounds
Hare & Hounds, 391 Newchurch Road, Stacksteads, Bacup, was handed five out of five after an assessment on September 25. Photo: Google
4. Big Papa's
Big Papa's takeaway at 711 Bacup Road, Rawtenstall, Rossendale, was also given a score of five on September 5. Photo: Google
5. Alice's Sandwich Bar
Alice's Sandwich Bar at 253 Brunswick Street, Nelson, was given the score of one after assessment on September 12. Photo: Google
6. ALT.3
Alternative 3 (ALT.3) at 1 Birley Street, Blackpool, was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 12. Photo: Google