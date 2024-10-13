28 new food hygiene ratings handed out to businesses including Dixy Chicken and Turtle Bay as several fail

By Emma Downey
Published 13th Oct 2024, 16:43 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2024, 16:48 BST
28 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

28 businesses in the county including Dixy Chicken and Turtle Bay have recently been given new scores. See how they fared below:

1. New food hygiene ratings for Lancashire businesses

Eden Bar, 2-4 Orrell Lane, Burscough, was given a three out of five after an assessment on September 5.

2. Eden

Hare & Hounds, 391 Newchurch Road, Stacksteads, Bacup, was handed five out of five after an assessment on September 25.

3. Hare & Hounds

Big Papa's takeaway at 711 Bacup Road, Rawtenstall, Rossendale, was also given a score of five on September 5.

4. Big Papa's

Alice's Sandwich Bar at 253 Brunswick Street, Nelson, was given the score of one after assessment on September 12.

5. Alice's Sandwich Bar

Alternative 3 (ALT.3) at 1 Birley Street, Blackpool, was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 12.

6. ALT.3

