From top comedians like Russell Howard and Kerry Godliman to musical stars like Gary Barlow and The Waterboys or even an explorer in Simon Reeve, numerous celebrites from all walks of life are heading to Lancashire this March for live performances.

There is bound to be something for everyone no matter where you are in the county, with performances taking place in Blackpool, Lancaster, Chorley and East Lancashire.

Below we have listed 27 stars coming to Lancashire next month including where and when you can see them.

Paul Whitehouse The comedian plays Grandad in Only Fools and Horses The Musical at the Blackpool Winter Gardens between May 1- May 3

Emma Kenny The TV star brings her new show 'Killer Couples' to the Lancaster Grand Theatre on May 1 and Blackpool Grand Theatre on May 3

Craig Revel Horwood The performer brings his show 'Revelations-Songs Boys Don't Sing' to the Blackpool Grand Theatre on May 4

Gary Barlow The singer brings his 'The Songbook Tour' to the Blackpool Winter Gardens on May 5 and 6