From top comedians like Paddy McGuinness and Katherine Ryan to singers like Gareth Gates or sports stars like Paul Merson, numerous celebrites from all walks of life are heading to Lancashire this March for live performances.
There is bound to be something for everyone no matter where you are in the county, with performances taking place in Blackpool, Lancaster, Chorley and East Lancashire.
Below we have listed 27 stars coming to Lancashire next month including where and when you can see them.
2. Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez
Strcitly stars Karen and Gorka bring their show ‘Speakeasy’ to the Blackpool Winter Gardens on March 1 | submit
3. Steve Royle
4. Gareth Gates
The singer is bringing ‘Gareth Gates Sings Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons’ to Lancaster Grand Theatre on March 3 | Getty Images
5. Miles Jupp
The comedian is bringing his new show On I Bang! to the Chorley Theatre on March 5 | Getty Images
6. TV star cast of Boys From the Blackstuff
Boys From the Blackstuff is on at the Blackpool Grand Theatre between March 5 - 8 and stars TV stars George Caple, Jurell Carter, Jay Johnson, Ged McKenna and Mark Womack | Alastair Muir
