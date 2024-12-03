26 adorable dogs and puppies looking for their forever home this Christmas at Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary

By John Deehan
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 12:27 BST

Looking to add a furry friend to your family?

Our latest gallery showcases 26 adorable dogs at Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary who are in need of a loving home. From playful pups to loyal companions, these rescue dogs are waiting for a fresh start with someone who will give them the care and attention they deserve.

If you’re able to provide a safe and loving environment for cuddly canines, visit the charity’s website for more info.

ICYMI: Last month, the Burnley Express launched its Homes For Pups campaign, a new video series investigates the plight of abused and rejected pets and the charities working tirelessly to help them. Paula Knowles, the manager at charity Pendle Dogs, said: "We're bringing these dogs in from death row. It's just non-stop. We have a massive influx of dogs from every direction. The whole country is flooded with unwanted dogs. It's harder than it's ever been. Every rescue is struggling. The UK rescue system is in crisis.”

1. Zeua

Breed: Akita Crossbreed Sex: Male Age: 4 years 4 months Photo: NA

2. Roscoe

Breed: Staffy X Husky Crossbreed Sex: Male Age: 1 year 6 months Photo: NA

3. Giles

Breed: Bulldog (French) Sex: Male Age: 8 years 1 month Photo: NA

4. Kenzo / Stitch

Breed: Mastiff X Crossbreed Sex: Male Age: 1 year 3 months Photo: NA

5. Womble

Breed: Collie (Border) Sex: Female Age: 9 years 7 months Photo: NA

6. Peach

Breed: Terrier (Staffordshire Bull) Sex: Female Age: 2 years 0 month Photo: NA

