Our latest gallery showcases 26 adorable dogs at Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary who are in need of a loving home. From playful pups to loyal companions, these rescue dogs are waiting for a fresh start with someone who will give them the care and attention they deserve.

ICYMI: Last month, the Burnley Express launched its Homes For Pups campaign, a new video series investigates the plight of abused and rejected pets and the charities working tirelessly to help them. Paula Knowles, the manager at charity Pendle Dogs, said: "We're bringing these dogs in from death row. It's just non-stop. We have a massive influx of dogs from every direction. The whole country is flooded with unwanted dogs. It's harder than it's ever been. Every rescue is struggling. The UK rescue system is in crisis.”