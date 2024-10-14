The North West Lawn Mower Racing Association staged its annual race over the weekend in Kirkham to help raise money for Ukraine.
Lawn mower racing – fondly referred to as ‘the grass roots of motor sport’ – was started back in 1973 by an Irishman called Jim Gavin, who, with a bunch of mates had gone down to a pub in Sussex to discuss his latest motorsport idea.
Take a look at some terrific pics from the event.
1. North West Lawn Mower Racing Association
The last race of the year at Kirkham for members of the North West Lawn Mower Racing Association. Photo: Daniel Martino
2. North West Lawn Mower Racing Association
The last race of the year at Kirkham for members of the North West Lawn Mower Racing Association. Photo: Daniel Martino
3. North West Lawn Mower Racing Association
The North West Lawn Mower Racing Association staged a race meeting weekend in Kirkham to raise money for Ukraine. Photo: Daniel Martino
4. North West Lawn Mower Racing Association
The last race of the year at Kirkham for members of the North West Lawn Mower Racing Association. Photo: Daniel Martino
5. North West Lawn Mower Racing Association
The last race of the year at Kirkham for members of the North West Lawn Mower Racing Association. Photo: Daniel Martino
6. North West Lawn Mower Racing Association
The last race of the year at Kirkham for members of the North West Lawn Mower Racing Association. Photo: Daniel Martino