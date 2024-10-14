25 terrific tractor pics as the North West Lawn Mower Racing Association takes place in Kirkham

By Emma Downey
Published 14th Oct 2024, 13:30 BST
On your marks, get set – mow!

The North West Lawn Mower Racing Association staged its annual race over the weekend in Kirkham to help raise money for Ukraine.

Lawn mower racing – fondly referred to as ‘the grass roots of motor sport’ – was started back in 1973 by an Irishman called Jim Gavin, who, with a bunch of mates had gone down to a pub in Sussex to discuss his latest motorsport idea.

Take a look at some terrific pics from the event.

The last race of the year at Kirkham for members of the North West Lawn Mower Racing Association.

1. North West Lawn Mower Racing Association

The last race of the year at Kirkham for members of the North West Lawn Mower Racing Association. Photo: Daniel Martino

2. North West Lawn Mower Racing Association

The last race of the year at Kirkham for members of the North West Lawn Mower Racing Association. Photo: Daniel Martino

The North West Lawn Mower Racing Association staged a race meeting weekend in Kirkham to raise money for Ukraine.

3. North West Lawn Mower Racing Association

The North West Lawn Mower Racing Association staged a race meeting weekend in Kirkham to raise money for Ukraine. Photo: Daniel Martino

4. North West Lawn Mower Racing Association

The last race of the year at Kirkham for members of the North West Lawn Mower Racing Association. Photo: Daniel Martino

5. North West Lawn Mower Racing Association

The last race of the year at Kirkham for members of the North West Lawn Mower Racing Association. Photo: Daniel Martino

6. North West Lawn Mower Racing Association

The last race of the year at Kirkham for members of the North West Lawn Mower Racing Association. Photo: Daniel Martino

