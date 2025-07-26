The fifth series of the iconic The Weakest Link, hosted by Romesh Ranganathan, will return to BBC One later years/

Post prodcution has already begun which means the long list of stars set to take part have been revealed - and it’s an impressive list!

In total 56 celebrities from all walks of life will work as teams to build a cash prize for charity whilst trying to avoid the walk of shame and being voted ‘The Weakest Link’ by their fellow contestants.

As 56 stars are taking part across the series, below we have collated the 25 most famous...

1 . 25 biggest stars going on Weakest Link Take a look at 25 of the biggest stars appearing on the next series of The Weakest Link | Getty Photo Sales

2 . Zoe Ball Blackpool born radio and TV presenter | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Rylan Clark London born radio and TV presenter | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Scott Mills Southampton born radio and TV presenter | Getty Images Photo Sales