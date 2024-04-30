25 of the best hairstylists, barbers and salons in Blackpool, Cleveleys, Lytham St Annes and Fleetwood

There are plenty of amazing hairstylists, barbers and salons in and around Blackpool - but which ones should you try?

Published 28th Apr 2024, 16:49 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2024, 16:32 BST

We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette to send in their favourites and the response was overwhelming.

While no pictures were submitted of the top hairstylists, here are 10 names:

Andrew Williams – Andrew Williams Hair and Beauty Salon.

Sarah and Natasha Luxehair lounge.

Theo Petrocelli at Lucky 13 barbers Lytham.

Christopher Millea Hairdressing Hoylake

Father and daughter Pat and Georgie at Hermanos.

Tracy at DUO Hair and Beauty Lounge.

James at Salon 15, Lord Street, Fleetwood.

Alistairs Barber and Hair Studio.

Georgie Reddy-Nichol from Hermanos Hairdressers.

Michelle Turner at Turner Clark The Salon.

Here’s 25 of the of the best salons and barbers to make sure you’ve visited:

15 of the best hairstylists, barbers and salons to make sure you've visited in Blackpool, Cleveleys, Lytham St. Annes and Fleetwood.

15 of the best hairstylists, barbers and salons to make sure you've visited in Blackpool, Cleveleys, Lytham St. Annes and Fleetwood

15 of the best hairstylists, barbers and salons to make sure you've visited in Blackpool, Cleveleys, Lytham St. Annes and Fleetwood. Photo: Google/Canva

Paolo's Hair Design, 25 Clifton St, Blackpool FY1 1JD.

2. PAOLO'S Hair Design

Paolo's Hair Design, 25 Clifton St, Blackpool FY1 1JD. Photo: Google

Norbreck 45 Hair Salon, 45 Norbreck Road, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 1RR.

3. Norbreck 45 Hair Salon

Norbreck 45 Hair Salon, 45 Norbreck Road, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 1RR. Photo: Google

Splitz Hair Salon, 337 Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1DS.

4. Splitz Hair Salon

Splitz Hair Salon, 337 Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1DS. Photo: Google

Alistair's Barber & Hair Studio, 111 Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AA.

5. Alistair's Barber & Hair Studio

Alistair's Barber & Hair Studio, 111 Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AA. Photo: Alistair's Barber & Hair Studio

Salon No.7, 7 Moorland Rd, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 3TD.

6. Salon No.7

Salon No.7, 7 Moorland Rd, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 3TD. Photo: Salon No.7

