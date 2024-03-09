During the week, we asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette to send in pictures of their children’s costumes and we were inundated with responses.
As there were well over 300 responses we decided to pick out some of the best and most unique costumes.
So here are 25 of the standout quirky costumes worn on World Book Day sent in by readers:
1. Oscar aged 5 dressed at the word Anger
Oscar aged 5 dressed at the word Anger. Photo Hannah Booth
2. Oliver age 10 as Dog Man.
Oliver age 10 as Dog Man.
3. Erica, 6 years old, dressed up as The Very Hungry Caterpillar.
Erica, 6 years old, dressed up as The Very Hungry Caterpillar.
4. Lawrence , 5 months dressed up as Donald Duck. Photo Olivia Craven
Lawrence , 5 months dressed up as Donald Duck. Photo Olivia Craven
5. Ruby & Alice, both age 10, as the spider in Charlotte's Web. Photo Clare Yates
Ruby & Alice, both age 10, as the spider in Charlotte's Web. Photo Clare Yates
6. Olivia age 8 as Medusa from Percy Jackson and The Lightening Thief.
Olivia age 8 as Medusa from Percy Jackson and The Lightening Thief. Photo Joanne Finnigan