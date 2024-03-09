During the week, we asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette to send in pictures of their children’s costumes and we were inundated with responses.

As there were well over 300 responses we decided to pick out some of the best and most unique costumes.

So here are 25 of the standout quirky costumes worn on World Book Day sent in by readers:

Are you in need of some new books for you or your little one, here is our guide to the best bookshops in Lancashire.

1 . Oscar aged 5 dressed at the word Anger Oscar aged 5 dressed at the word Anger. Photo Hannah Booth Photo Sales

2 . Oliver age 10 as Dog Man. Oliver age 10 as Dog Man. Photo Sales

3 . Erica, 6 years old, dressed up as The Very Hungry Caterpillar. Erica, 6 years old, dressed up as The Very Hungry Caterpillar. Photo Sales

4 . Lawrence , 5 months dressed up as Donald Duck. Photo Olivia Craven Lawrence , 5 months dressed up as Donald Duck. Photo Olivia Craven Photo Sales

5 . Ruby & Alice, both age 10, as the spider in Charlotte's Web. Photo Clare Yates Ruby & Alice, both age 10, as the spider in Charlotte's Web. Photo Clare Yates Photo Sales