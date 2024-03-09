25 of the best and most unique costumes seen on World Book Day from across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre

World Book Day was this week which meant children dressed up as their favourite book characters so we wanted to highlight some of the best costumes from across the Fylde Coast!

By Sam Quine
Published 9th Mar 2024, 15:19 GMT

During  the week, we asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette to send in pictures of their children’s costumes and we were inundated with responses.

As there were well over 300 responses we decided to pick out some of the best and most unique costumes.

So here are 25 of the standout quirky costumes worn on World Book Day sent in by readers:

Oscar aged 5 dressed at the word Anger. Photo Hannah Booth

1. Oscar aged 5 dressed at the word Anger

Oscar aged 5 dressed at the word Anger. Photo Hannah Booth

Oliver age 10 as Dog Man.

2. Oliver age 10 as Dog Man.

Oliver age 10 as Dog Man.

Erica, 6 years old, dressed up as The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

3. Erica, 6 years old, dressed up as The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Erica, 6 years old, dressed up as The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Lawrence , 5 months dressed up as Donald Duck. Photo Olivia Craven

4. Lawrence , 5 months dressed up as Donald Duck. Photo Olivia Craven

Lawrence , 5 months dressed up as Donald Duck. Photo Olivia Craven

Ruby & Alice, both age 10, as the spider in Charlotte's Web. Photo Clare Yates

5. Ruby & Alice, both age 10, as the spider in Charlotte's Web. Photo Clare Yates

Ruby & Alice, both age 10, as the spider in Charlotte's Web. Photo Clare Yates

Olivia age 8 as Medusa from Percy Jackson and The Lightening Thief. Photo Joanne Finnigan

6. Olivia age 8 as Medusa from Percy Jackson and The Lightening Thief.

Olivia age 8 as Medusa from Percy Jackson and The Lightening Thief. Photo Joanne Finnigan

