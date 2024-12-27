From sports stars to performers to internet personalities, a host of celebrities hail from the likes of Preston, Blackpool, Burnley and Lancaster.
Now thanks to the rise of social media sites such as Instagram, it feels like we know them better than ever before as they too share aspects of their life online.
Take a look at the 25 Lancashire celebrities with the most Instagram followers below.*
*These figures were correct as of December 27.
1. Lancashire celebs and their Instagram followings
Ranked from the most followers to least | Getty/submit
2. Tyson Fury
The Morecambe based boxer has 6,900,000 Insta followers | Getty Images
3. Scott McTominay
The Lancaster born footballer has 3,100,000 Insta followers | Getty Images
4. Sir Ian McKellen
The Burnley born actor has 2,400,000 Insta followers | Getty Images
5. Liv Cooke
The football freestyler turned property developler from Leyland has 1,900,000 Insta followers | submit
6. Charlotte Dawson
The Blackpool born personality has 1,400,000 Insta followers | Getty Images
