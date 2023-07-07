News you can trust since 1873
24 stunning photos as the spectacular Hot Ice Show 2023 is launched at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Blackpool’s breathtaking Hot Ice Show – the world’s longest-running spectacle on ice – is back for 2023.
By Richard Hunt
Published 7th Jul 2023, 15:44 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 16:36 BST

The captivating show brings together a cast of world championship performers complete with stunning costumes, mesmerising special effects – and of course some incredibly skillful skating.

This year’s show is called Amore Amor Amour. and features a series of dazzling set pieces on the timeless theme of ‘love’.

It launched for the new season last night (Thursday July 6) and will continue until Saturday September 9.

There are 31 Hot Ice cast members from all over the world, including four from Blackpool – Nadia Craggs, Francesca Guerin, James Horrocks and Matthew Fogg.

Amanda Thompson OBE, has been the producer and director of the Hot Ice Show for over 25 years and brings cutting edge creativity.

The show is choreographed by Oula Jaaskelainen, a former Olympic competitor and Hot Ice cast member, Oula is assisted by former dancer Lynsey Bro

It is now being staged at the Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena twice a day from Monday to Saturday, with a matinee performance at 2.30pm and an evening show at 7pm.

The Hot Ice Show also boasts some stunning special effects

