24 restaurants and takeaways in and around Poulton-Le-Fylde, Fleetwood, Garstang and Lytham have been given new food hygiene ratings

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 24 of Wyre’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 26th Oct 2023, 15:54 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 16:01 BST

Here’s what they are.

1. download.jpg

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 24 of Wyre’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows. Photo: UGC

Rated 5: BARTON BANGLA BRASSERIE at 913 Garstang Road, Myerscough, Lancashire; rated on October 18

2. 395651749_641754761175960_208081966334091259_n.jpg

Rated 5: BARTON BANGLA BRASSERIE at 913 Garstang Road, Myerscough, Lancashire; rated on October 18 Photo: UGC

Rated 5: Seniors at 106 Normoss Road, Normoss, Lancashire; rated on October 11

3. 395338157_264637909881713_8271729056283089060_n.jpg

Rated 5: Seniors at 106 Normoss Road, Normoss, Lancashire; rated on October 11 Photo: UGC

Rated 5: Thingamajigz at Unit 5-6, Millennium Court, Furness Drive, Poulton-Le-Fylde; rated on October 11

4. 395815739_6837549553004290_2311168067811447942_n.jpg

Rated 5: Thingamajigz at Unit 5-6, Millennium Court, Furness Drive, Poulton-Le-Fylde; rated on October 11 Photo: UGC

Rated 5: LOG CABIN CAFE at Kiosk 11, Princes Way, Fleetwood, Lancashire; rated on October 6

5. 394830933_1065446834633225_2688900818170741720_n.jpg

Rated 5: LOG CABIN CAFE at Kiosk 11, Princes Way, Fleetwood, Lancashire; rated on October 6 Photo: UGC

Rated 5: NEW BOSTON HOTEL at 41 - 43 The Esplanade, Fleetwood, Lancashire; rated on October 6

6. 395586253_838733761241115_9080212804349723648_n.jpg

Rated 5: NEW BOSTON HOTEL at 41 - 43 The Esplanade, Fleetwood, Lancashire; rated on October 6 Photo: UGC

