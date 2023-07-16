24 photos of Great Eccleston Show as event celebrates its 170th anniversary this weekend

This much-loved agricultural show began on Saturday (July 15) and continues on the Sunday (July 16).
This year the whole community is gearing up to celebrate the anniversary of the show, which was founded in 1853 by the Great Eccleston Agricultural Society.
Here are the best 24 photos from the first day of the agricultural show which was founded in 1853 by the Great Eccleston Agricultural Society.
Undefined: readMore
1. LANCASHIRE POST - BLACKPOOL GAZETTE - 15-07-23 The annual Great Eccleston Show, a two-day event showcasing all things rural. With demonstrations, competitions, arts, crafts, horticulture and agriculture.
LANCASHIRE POST - BLACKPOOL GAZETTE - 15-07-23 The annual Great Eccleston Show, a two-day event showcasing all things rural. With demonstrations, competitions, arts, crafts, horticulture and agriculture. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. LANCASHIRE POST - BLACKPOOL GAZETTE - 15-07-23 The annual Great Eccleston Show, a two-day event showcasing all things rural. With demonstrations, competitions, arts, crafts, horticulture and agriculture. Jacob Turner, seven, meets Zeus the giant tortoise.
LANCASHIRE POST - BLACKPOOL GAZETTE - 15-07-23 The annual Great Eccleston Show, a two-day event showcasing all things rural. With demonstrations, competitions, arts, crafts, horticulture and agriculture. Jacob Turner, seven, meets Zeus the giant tortoise. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. LANCASHIRE POST - BLACKPOOL GAZETTE - 15-07-23 The annual Great Eccleston Show, a two-day event showcasing all things rural. With demonstrations, competitions, arts, crafts, horticulture and agriculture. Stone mason Ken Hughes demonstrates his work.
LANCASHIRE POST - BLACKPOOL GAZETTE - 15-07-23 The annual Great Eccleston Show, a two-day event showcasing all things rural. With demonstrations, competitions, arts, crafts, horticulture and agriculture. Stone mason Ken Hughes demonstrates his work. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. LANCASHIRE POST - BLACKPOOL GAZETTE - 15-07-23 The annual Great Eccleston Show, a two-day event showcasing all things rural. With demonstrations, competitions, arts, crafts, horticulture and agriculture.
LANCASHIRE POST - BLACKPOOL GAZETTE - 15-07-23 The annual Great Eccleston Show, a two-day event showcasing all things rural. With demonstrations, competitions, arts, crafts, horticulture and agriculture. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
5. LANCASHIRE POST - BLACKPOOL GAZETTE - 15-07-23 The annual Great Eccleston Show, a two-day event showcasing all things rural. With demonstrations, competitions, arts, crafts, horticulture and agriculture. Rachel Frankland on her stall Feathery Pheasant.
LANCASHIRE POST - BLACKPOOL GAZETTE - 15-07-23 The annual Great Eccleston Show, a two-day event showcasing all things rural. With demonstrations, competitions, arts, crafts, horticulture and agriculture. Rachel Frankland on her stall Feathery Pheasant. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
6. LANCASHIRE POST - BLACKPOOL GAZETTE - 15-07-23 The annual Great Eccleston Show, a two-day event showcasing all things rural. With demonstrations, competitions, arts, crafts, horticulture and agriculture.
LANCASHIRE POST - BLACKPOOL GAZETTE - 15-07-23 The annual Great Eccleston Show, a two-day event showcasing all things rural. With demonstrations, competitions, arts, crafts, horticulture and agriculture. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
7. LANCASHIRE POST - BLACKPOOL GAZETTE - 15-07-23 The annual Great Eccleston Show, a two-day event showcasing all things rural. With demonstrations, competitions, arts, crafts, horticulture and agriculture.
LANCASHIRE POST - BLACKPOOL GAZETTE - 15-07-23 The annual Great Eccleston Show, a two-day event showcasing all things rural. With demonstrations, competitions, arts, crafts, horticulture and agriculture. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
8. LANCASHIRE POST - BLACKPOOL GAZETTE - 15-07-23 The annual Great Eccleston Show, a two-day event showcasing all things rural. With demonstrations, competitions, arts, crafts, horticulture and agriculture.
LANCASHIRE POST - BLACKPOOL GAZETTE - 15-07-23 The annual Great Eccleston Show, a two-day event showcasing all things rural. With demonstrations, competitions, arts, crafts, horticulture and agriculture. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson