A young man from Cleveleys passed away after he suffered a cardiac arrest, which was likely to have been caused by cocaine and misuse of non-prescribed medications.

23-year-old Aaron Ashford took an 'excessive' and potentially fatal level' of anti anxiety medication Pregabalin on the night when he died, on Sept 16, 2023.

An inquest at Blackpool Town Hall heard how Mr Ashford, of Epson Road, had been taking a variety of medications that had not been prescribed to him - including Valium and Benzodiazepines - a group of drugs commonly used to treat anxiety disorders, insomnia, and seizures.

Cocaine put him at greater risk of heart attack

Alan Wilson, senior coroner for Blackpool and the Fylde, told the court how the young man had also been taking cocaine in the days leading up to his death - which was likely to have put him at a greater risk of cardiac arrest.

Mr Ashford had been found unresponsive at 2AM, while staying at a friend's house on Branstree Road in Blackpool.

Paramedics attended the scene and took him to Blackpool Victoria Hospital. However, despite their best efforts, he died at 3:17AM.

'Complex drug misuse'

A post-mortem examination, carried out by Home Office pathologist Dr Alison Armour, showed that 'complex drug misuse' was the most likely cause of his death.

Explaining Dr Armour's findings, Mr Wilson told the court, which included Aaron's parents and grandfather: "He had complained that he had [recently] been assaulted. The report showed external abrasions, but nothing that would be a contributing factor to death." The coroner concluded by saying that the inquest was opened on Feb 09, 2024, and he accepted Dr Armour's findings that the medical cause of death was 'complex drug misuse'.

