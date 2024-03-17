From traditional piers, to the unique Mary's Shell, amateur photographers are spoilt for choice when it comes to picturesque landmarks on the Fylde Coast.

And the incredible sunrises and sunsets along the coast also make it a popular place for anyone hoping to take a dramatic photograph that has the 'wow' factor.

Thanks to members of our Blackpool Gazette Camera Club, we can bring you a selection of our favourite landmarks across Blackpool, St Annes and Cleveleys.

This shot of Blackpool's famous Golden Mile was captured by Blackpool Gazette Camera Club member Peter McGuire

This shot of the Beach House with the Wedding Chapel in the background was captured by Blackpool Gazette Camera Club member KC Photography

Blackpool Gazette Camera Club member Peter McGuire Captures this amazing shoreline shot of Blackpool

Blackpool Gazette Camera Club member Dave Hetherington captured Photography The Mount Pavilion Fleetwood

Blackpool Gazette Camera Club member Peter McGuire captured St Mary's shell at Cleveleys