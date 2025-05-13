Britain’s Got Talent finalist Steve Royle was on hand to cut the starting ribbon at Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy in Croston.
Participants and their pets could choose to walk – or run – either five miles or 11 miles. They were all given a Rainbow Hub T-shirt and some wore fancy dress to make it even more colourful.The route is 5 miles around the lanes. It is a colourful family event including pets! All participants get a Rainbow t shirt on arrival and a medal at the end.
Take a look at some colourful pics from the event.
1. The 2025 Rainbow Ramble at Bishop Rawstorne School, Croston
Steve Royle cuts the ribbon to start the 2025 Rainbow Ramble at Bishop Rawstorne School, Croston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
