From top comedians like Iain Stirling and Lou Sanders to singers like Joe McElderry or dancers like Strictly Come Dancing’s Nikita Kuzman, numerous celebrites from all walks of life are heading to Lancashire this March for live performances.
There is bound to be something for everyone no matter where you are in the county, with performances taking place in Blackpool, Lancaster, Chorley and East Lancashire.
Below we have listed 23 stars coming to Lancashire next month including where and when you can see them.
You can also see the full list of shows on in Lancashire in April here.
1. Celebs coming to Lancashire in April
Take a look at 23 of the celebrities coming to Lancashire in April | Various
2. Gabrielle
The singer brings her new show tour to the Blackpool Winter Gardens on April 1 | Neil Cross
3. Kate Mosse
The author brings a show called ‘Labyrinth Live: Unlocking the Secrets of the Labyrinth’ to Lancaster Grand Theatre on April 1 | Getty Images
4. Mina Anwar
The actress performs in Shirley Valentine at the Blackpool Grand Theatre between April 1 - April 5 | submit
5. Lou Sanders
The comedian brings her new show ‘No Kissing in the Bingo Hall’ to Lancaster Grand Theatre on April 2 | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
6. The Shires
The music act bring thier new tour ‘The Two of Us’ to Lancaster Grand Theatre on April 3 | Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.