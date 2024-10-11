23 captivating Northern Lights pictures sent in by readers as Aurora Borealis paints Lancashire sky

By Emma Downey
Published 11th Oct 2024, 16:00 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2024, 16:01 BST
Stargazers enjoyed a dazzling display of the Northern Lights across Lancashire skies last night.

An aurora, also commonly known as the northern lights or southern lights, is a natural light display in Earth's sky, predominantly seen in high-latitude regions. Auroras display dynamic patterns of brilliant lights that appear as curtains, rays, spirals, or dynamic flickers covering the entire sky.

Starting around 19:00 BST many people were able to view the aurora. It then weakened slightly for a time, before coming back even stronger around midnight and continued until dawn on Friday.

Take a look at some of the gorgeous pictures captured by readers.

Northern Lights captured in Blackpool.

1. Northern Lights captured in Blackpool

Northern Lights captured in Blackpool. Photo: UGC

Northern Lights captured in Blackpool.

2. Northern Lights captured in Blackpool

Northern Lights captured in Blackpool. Photo: UGC

Northern Lights captured in Blackpool.

3. Northern Lights captured in Blackpool

Northern Lights captured in Blackpool. Photo: UGC

Northern Lights captured in Blackpool.

4. Northern Lights captured in Blackpool

Northern Lights captured in Blackpool. Photo: UGC

Northern Lights captured in Blackpool.

5. Northern Lights captured in Blackpool

Northern Lights captured in Blackpool. Photo: UGC

Northern Lights captured in Blackpool.

6. Northern Lights captured in Blackpool

Northern Lights captured in Blackpool. Photo: UGC

