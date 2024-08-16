23 bloomin' marvellous pictures as Southport Flower Show returns to Victoria Park for 100th year

By Emma Downey
Published 16th Aug 2024, 16:03 BST
Despite the temperamental weather Southport Flower Show got off to a good start when it returned to Victoria Park for its 100th anniversary.

The show which runs from August 15-18 impressed those in attendance with its vast range of show gardens, floral exhibits and prize winning vegetables.

Tv presenter Michaela Strachan known for her work with wildlife series such as The Really Wild Show and Springwatch was also in attendance to take in the natural beauty.

Images by Gareth Jones Photographer.

This year's Southport Flower Show marked its 100th anniversary.

This year's Southport Flower Show marked its 100th anniversary. Photo: Gareth Jones Photographer

TV presenter Michaela Strachan.

TV presenter Michaela Strachan. Photo: Gareth Jones Photographer

Adele Roberts takes a rest.

Adele Roberts takes a rest. Photo: Gareth Jones Photographer.

Adele enjoying the show.

Adele enjoying the show. Photo: Gareth Jones Photographer.

Peekaboo!

Peekaboo! Photo: Gareth Jones Photographer

Southport Flower Show 2024.

Southport Flower Show 2024. Photo: Gareth Jones Photographer

