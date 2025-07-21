The Blackpool Colour Run is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, bringing hundreds of people together for a 3km dash along Starr Gate Beach.
Valeo Foods UK, the Vicarage Lane-based confectionery manufacturer lit up the course with a splash of bright green powder paint.
The event raised money for Trinity Hospice Charity, which provides compassionate end-of-life care to people in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast.
Take a look at 23 fabulous explosion of colour pictures.
