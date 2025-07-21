23 amazing pictures from Blackpool Colour Run as hundreds turn out at Starr Gate Beach

By Emma Downey
Published 21st Jul 2025, 11:59 BST
Blackpool’s most vibrant and fun-filled event returned over the weekend

The Blackpool Colour Run is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, bringing hundreds of people together for a 3km dash along Starr Gate Beach.

Valeo Foods UK, the Vicarage Lane-based confectionery manufacturer lit up the course with a splash of bright green powder paint.

The event raised money for Trinity Hospice Charity, which provides compassionate end-of-life care to people in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast.

Take a look at 23 fabulous explosion of colour pictures.

Blackpool Colour Run

1. Blackpool Colour Run 2025

Blackpool Colour Run Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Blackpool Colour Run

2. Blackpool Colour Run 2025

Blackpool Colour Run Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Blackpool Colour Run

3. Blackpool Colour Run 2025

Blackpool Colour Run Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Blackpool Colour Run

4. Blackpool Colour Run 2025

Blackpool Colour Run Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Blackpool Colour Run

5. Blackpool Colour Run 2025

Blackpool Colour Run Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Blackpool Colour Run

6. Blackpool Colour Run 2025

Blackpool Colour Run Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Blackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice